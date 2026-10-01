Telos Corporation Wins New Xacta Contract With U.S. Department Of Commerce Office Of Inspector General

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selection of full FedRAMP High-authorized, AI-enabled SaaS platform expands federal adoption of Xacta

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced a new contract award from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Inspector General (OIG), for its full FedRAMP Class D (High)-authorized Xacta® software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Under the 12-month contract, Commerce OIG will use Xacta 360TM, Xacta.ioTM and Xacta.aiTM to automate cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) activities and support its Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) requirements.

Xacta 360 will manage the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Risk Management Framework lifecycle, including control implementation, assessments and authorization documentation. Xacta.io will integrate security data to support continuous monitoring and remediation tracking, while Xacta.ai will assist with control narrative drafting, evidence analysis and documentation review. Telos will also provide implementation, integration, configuration and training to support deployment and adoption.

“Federal agencies need more than a tool for producing compliance documents – they need a platform that helps security teams sustain compliance and make informed risk decisions,” said John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, Telos.“Xacta combines decades of federal risk management experience with practical AI assistance in a secure SaaS environment. That combination gives agencies a strong foundation for modernizing cyber compliance while allowing their teams to focus more of their expertise on managing risk.”

The Commerce OIG award follows Telos' recently announced Xacta awards supporting the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Archives and Records Administration, the Office of Naval Intelligence and the Air Force Intelligence Community. Together, these selections demonstrate continued adoption of Xacta across federal civilian, defense and intelligence organizations.

Learn more about Xacta at .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at

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