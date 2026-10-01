David Kassir Marks 30 Years In Wealth Management: A Career Built Around People And Their Financial Futures

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Manna Wealth Management CEO celebrates three decades of financial education, planning, and client relationships.

- David Kassir, CEO, Manna Wealth ManagementMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Kassir, AAMS, CMFC, CBDA, CEO of Manna Wealth Management, today celebrates 30 years in wealth management, a personal career milestone reflecting three decades of working with individuals and families on their financial goals.Kassir's approach emphasizes financial education, personalized planning, and helping clients understand how individual financial decisions fit into their broader circumstances.“Every financial plan belongs to a person, a family, and a story,” said Kassir.“Over the past 30 years, I've valued the opportunity to listen, explain the choices available, and help clients consider decisions in the context of their lives.”Manna Wealth Management provides fiduciary wealth management and financial planning. As with all registered investment advisers, the firm owes a fiduciary duty to act in its clients' best interests. This obligation is a standard of the advisory profession rather than a distinction unique to Kassir or Manna.The firm's services include investment management, retirement planning, risk assessment, and coordination with clients' independent tax and estate professionals. Family preparedness is also a focus, including organizing financial information and identifying contacts who can assist during unexpected circumstances.Depending on the agreed scope of services, individuals who manage their own investments may receive planning support while retaining trading control. Advisory services involve fees, and their scope and limitations are defined in the applicable agreement. Clients remain responsible for decisions in accounts they manage themselves. Planning and professional coordination cannot eliminate investment risk, prevent losses, or guarantee financial outcomes. Tax and legal advice should be obtained from qualified professionals.“This anniversary gives me an opportunity to thank the clients, colleagues, and loved ones who have been part of my career,” Kassir added.“I'm grateful for those relationships and look forward to continuing the work.”About Manna Wealth ManagementManna Wealth Management provides fiduciary wealth management and financial planning for individuals and families. Led by David Kassir, the firm emphasizes financial education and coordination across clients' financial lives. Services are subject to the terms, fees, and disclosures of the applicable advisory arrangement. Learn more at . Follow David Kassir: Instagram | X | TikTok @davidkassir | Facebook | LinkedInMedia contact: David Kassir, AAMS, CMFC, CBDA, CEO, Manna Wealth Management | 305.306.7107 |

David Kassir, AAMS, CMFC, CBDA

Manna Wealth Management

+1 305-306-7107

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David Kassir Marks 30 Years in Wealth Management: A Career Built Around People and Their Financial Futures News Provided By MANNA WEALTH MANAGEMENT October 01, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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