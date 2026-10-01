The Legal Marketing Company Partners With Charlotte Attorney Kyle T. Watson

TLMC partners with Kyle Watson

Jacksonville agency welcomes Charlotte trial attorney Kyle T. Watson as a partner, starting with a rebuilt website made for Google and AI search

- Paul Eisen, Founder and President, The Legal Marketing Company

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Legal Marketing Company (TLMC), a Jacksonville-based agency that works exclusively with law firms, today announced a new partnership with The Watson Law Office, PLLC of Charlotte, North Carolina. TLMC is proud to welcome founder and managing attorney Kyle T. Watson and his team, and to mark the start of the partnership with the launch of the firm's newly rebuilt website at watsonattorney.

Watson represents clients in personal injury, employment law, criminal defense, and civil litigation matters. He is licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina and is admitted to practice in four federal district courts. Before opening his own firm, he practiced insurance defense at a national law firm, where he saw firsthand how insurers evaluate, minimize, and deny claims. Today he uses that experience on the other side of the table, standing up for injured people and for individuals whose livelihoods or freedom are on the line.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and his team to the TLMC family," said Paul Eisen, founder and president of The Legal Marketing Company. "Kyle spent years learning the insurance company playbook from the inside, and now he uses it to fight for regular people in Charlotte. That is a story worth telling, and we are honored he trusted us to tell it. This is a true partnership, and the new website is just the beginning."

A Partnership Built From the Ground Up

Before the partnership, the firm's website had six pages and no educational content. Working side by side with Watson, TLMC designed a new site architecture from the ground up and then produced an in-depth content library across all four of the firm's practice areas.

The new site includes a comprehensive Personal Injury hub supported by dedicated sections for car accidents, truck accidents, and motorcycle accidents, structured so each can grow independently as the firm expands. Additional pages address bicycle and pedestrian accidents, dog bites, slip and fall injuries, premises liability, product liability, and wrongful death, along with full resource pages for criminal defense, employment law, and civil litigation.

Each page explains North Carolina law in plain language, including issues that catch many injured people off guard, such as the state's strict contributory negligence rule and filing deadlines. The goal is to give Charlotte residents real answers before they ever pick up the phone.

Built for How People Search Now

The new site is designed not only for traditional search engines but also for the AI-driven answer tools that increasingly summarize legal information for users. TLMC organized the content into clear pillar and supporting pages with consistent internal linking, so search engines and AI platforms can understand the firm's focus areas and the communities it serves. TLMC will continue expanding the site's content and supporting the firm's growth across the Charlotte region and the Carolinas.

"Kyle is exactly the kind of attorney we love to partner with," Eisen said. "He cares about his clients, he knows his craft, and he is building something that lasts. We are excited to grow alongside him."

The Watson Law Office is located at 301 McCullough Drive, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28262, and offers free consultations at (704) 885-5025.

About The Legal Marketing Company

The Legal Marketing Company is a Jacksonville, Florida-based legal marketing agency that works exclusively with law firms nationwide. TLMC provides SEO, content strategy, website development, and digital marketing services designed to help attorneys grow their practices through Google and AI-driven search.

Paul Eisen

The Legal Marketing Company

+1 334-343-4158

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The Legal Marketing Company Partners With Charlotte Attorney Kyle T. Watson News Provided By The Legal Marketing Company October 01, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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