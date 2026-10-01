Tolt Technologies Releases Ability Drive® For Ipad And The A13i, Letting People Drive A Power Wheelchair With Their Eyes

A13i with Ability Drive

Drive a power wheelchair and adjust seating just by looking at an iPad. Ability Drive® for iPad and the new Tolt Technologies A13i are available to order now.

- Tracy BeaversDUVALL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many people living with ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, muscular dystrophy, or a spinal cord injury, there comes a day when the joystick no longer works for them. For others, including many people with cerebral palsy, a joystick was never an option. Either way, it can mean waiting on someone else to get where they want to go. Tolt Technologies is changing that with Ability Drivefor iPad, which lets a person drive their power wheelchair using only their eyes.It works simply. The person looks at an arrow on the screen and the chair moves in that direction. When they look away, the chair stops.Ability Drivefor iPad is available to order now, along with the new Tolt Technologies A13i. The A13i pairs an iPad with an eyetuitive eye tracker, so one device can drive the chair, adjust the seating, and run the iPad. Someone can drive across the room, tilt to get comfortable, or meet their pressure management goals."Independence in mobility is everything," said Tracy Beavers, CEO and Founder of Tolt Technologies. "Our mission has always been to give power wheelchair users a drive control that meets them where they are."People pick it up quickly. Tolt Technologies has watched people who had never used a power wheelchair or an eye gaze device drive through a doorway in under a minute.Ability Drivefor iPad works with three devices:The Tolt Technologies A13iThe Forbes ProSlate 13TM with Enable EyesApple Vision Pro, with support available in visionOS 27About Tolt TechnologiesTolt Technologies builds Ability Drive, a system that lets a person control their seating and drive a wheelchair with their eyes. It bridges two worlds that rarely meet: the eye gaze device a person speaks with and the wheelchair they use to navigate their world. The company is women owned and family run, and manufactures in Duvall, Washington. Distributors carry Ability Drivein the United States, Canada, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Founded 2020.

Tracy Beavers

Tolt Technologies LLC

+1 425-242-3902

email us here

Ability Drive on iPad

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Tolt Technologies Releases Ability Drive® for iPad and the A13i, Letting People Drive a Power Wheelchair with Their Eyes News Provided By Tolt Technologies LLC October 01, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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