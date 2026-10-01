Zadok Jewelers To Open 1,800-Square-Foot Watch Service Center With Eight Watchmakers And 24 Luxury Brand Accreditations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zadok Jewelers, one of the nation's leading independent luxury watch retailers, will open a new 1,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art watch service center at its Houston flagship in November significantly expanding the family-owned company's in-house capabilities for the maintenance, repair and restoration of luxury timepieces.Purpose-built for highly specialized watchmaking, the new facility will house eight full-time watchmakers with a combined 145 years of experience, along with two full-time polishers, a dedicated watch technician, five customer service ambassadors and four administrators overseeing the service process.The expansion builds on a watchmaking tradition that has been central to Zadok since Dror and Helene Zadok established the Houston business in 1976. Today, sons Jonathan, Segev and Gilad Zadok oversee day-to-day operations of a company that has grown to include a 28,000-square-foot Houston flagship on Post Oak Boulevard and an 11,500-square-foot showroom at The Domain in Austin.“For us, selling a fine watch has always been the beginning of the relationship, not the end,” said Jonathan Zadok.“These timepieces are designed to last for generations, but that requires extraordinary care and expertise along the way. This new service center represents a major investment in the watchmakers, technology and infrastructure necessary to provide that level of care here in Houston.”Unlike quartz watches powered primarily by a battery and electronic oscillator, mechanical timepieces can contain hundreds of individual components operating within extremely precise tolerances. Maintaining them requires highly trained watchmakers, specialized equipment and service procedures established by individual manufacturers.Zadok's expanded Houston operation is accredited to service 24 watch brands and is equipped to perform services ranging from diagnostics, battery replacement and water-resistance testing to complete mechanical overhauls and select vintage restoration. The facility is also certified to service watches sold through the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program.For a complete mechanical service, a watch movement can be disassembled so individual components can be cleaned and inspected, worn components replaced as appropriate, the movement lubricated and reassembled, and the finished timepiece tested for accuracy and performance.Zadok currently maintains an average lead time of approximately four to six weeks for complete service, depending on the timepiece and work required. More than 5,000 clients annually turn to Zadok for watch service, underscoring an increasingly important component of the company's luxury watch business.While traditional watchmaking remains rooted in skills developed over centuries, Zadok's new service center incorporates some of the latest technology available to modern horologists.Among the equipment is a high-definition microscope connected to a large-format monitor, allowing watchmakers to examine minute movement components in exceptional detail while also providing an educational tool for demonstrating the intricacies of mechanical watchmaking. Advanced water-resistance testing equipment uses technical specifications associated with individual watch references to help ensure that serviced timepieces meet manufacturer standards. An optical assembly system provides another layer of precision during the reassembly process, using optical measurements to evaluate movement performance following service.The facility also includes a two-person polishing department dedicated to refinishing watch cases and bracelets according to manufacturer specifications, as well as dedicated diagnostic and quality-control capabilities.Every serviced watch undergoes a structured process beginning with evaluation and diagnosis, followed by a detailed estimate before authorized work begins. After service, watches are subjected to testing and quality control before being returned to their owners.The investment comes as Zadok celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026 and reflects the evolution of a Houston family business with roots extending through seven generations of jewelry and watchmaking heritage. Since opening its current Houston flagship in 2021, Zadok has developed one of Texas' most extensive collections of luxury watch brands, including dedicated boutiques for several of the world's leading manufactures.The company's approach to service extends beyond Houston. Zadok's Austin showroom at The Domain maintains its own in-house Rolex service capabilities, supported by a full-time watchmaker and technician.For Zadok, expanding its service infrastructure is also an investment in the longevity of the watches it sells.“A mechanical watch is one of the few luxury purchases that can genuinely be expected to outlive its original owner,” said Jonathan Zadok.“We may sell a watch to someone today and service that same watch for their children decades from now. Our responsibility is to make sure the expertise exists to preserve it.”

Sarah Ditto

Public Content

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Zadok Jewelers to Open 1,800-Square-Foot Watch Service Center with Eight Watchmakers and 24 Luxury Brand Accreditations News Provided By Public Content October 01, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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