Sowing Joy Farm Launches Corporate Gifting Program For Businesses

Sowing Joy Farm's Luxury corporate gift includes a large seasonal floral arrangement, premium holiday wreath, or specialty curated gift package with premium gift elements. Shipping or local delivery is included.

A sampling of premium gift items that can be incorporated into Sowing Joy Farm's customized corporate gift packages, including gourmet treats, stationery, candles, and other thoughtfully selected add-ons.

Sowing Joy Farm founder and Creative Director Ondrea Kidd creates a seasonal floral arrangement at her Post Falls, Idaho, flower farm, where she designs floral gifts and curated experiences for clients throughout North Idaho and beyond.

- Ondrea Kidd, owner, Sowing Joy Farm

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sowing Joy Farm, a Post Falls flower farm and luxury floral design business, has launched a new corporate gifting program that streamlines how companies recognize clients, employees, and referral partners with thoughtfully designed floral gifts.

The new flexible program empowers organizations to plan their gifting for the year while Sowing Joy Farm manages the details, including recipient information, gifting dates, handwritten messages, shipping, and local delivery. Clients choose from three gift levels and mix them throughout the year based on the recipient and occasion.

“One of the simplest ways to grow a business is also one of the most meaningful: making people feel valued,” said Ondrea Kidd, founder and lead floral designer of Sowing Joy Farm.“A thoughtful gift strengthens a relationship, keeps your business top of mind, encourages referrals, builds loyalty, and turns a customer into someone who comes back again and again.”

The program includes three gifting levels. Signature gifts, priced at $75, include a small hand-tied bouquet and a personalized handwritten card. Elevated gifts, priced at $125, include either a medium floral arrangement with a vase or a hand-tied holiday wreath, plus a small occasion-specific gift and a handwritten card. The $195 Luxury level includes a large seasonal floral arrangement, premium holiday wreath, or specialty curated gift package with premium gift elements. Each level includes shipping or local delivery.

Companies can use the service for occasions ranging from client thank-yous and referrals to closings, anniversaries, employee recognition, holidays, and significant milestones. The flexible format allows businesses to choose different gift levels for multiple recipients while still counting them toward their annual commitment.

Preferred pricing is based on annual gifting volume. Clients selecting 1–49 gifts receive 5% savings, 50–99 gifts receive 10% savings, and those selecting 100 or more gifts receive 15% savings. Sowing Joy Farm invoices 50% of the guaranteed annual commitment upfront and helps clients track their remaining gifts throughout the year.

The corporate gifting program expands Sowing Joy Farm's range of professional services. The farm also provides floral design for corporate and fundraising events, along with bouquet-building and wreath-making workshops and other floral experiences.

Sowing Joy Farm specializes in seasonal floral arrangements featuring locally grown and thoughtfully sourced blooms. Owner and Creative Director Ondrea Kidd has received national recognition for her floral design and sustainable flower farming, with her work appearing in Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Homes & Gardens, Parade, and other national publications and TV.

Businesses interested in creating a corporate gifting program can learn more here.

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About Sowing Joy Farm

Sowing Joy Farm is a flower farm and luxury floral design business in Post Falls, Idaho, offering seasonal bouquets, floral subscriptions, weddings and events, workshops, private experiences, and corporate gifting. Founded by Ondrea and Chad Kidd, the farm specializes in seasonal flowers and floral designs inspired by North Idaho's natural beauty.

Monica Romano

Hidden Gem PR

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Sowing Joy Farm Launches Corporate Gifting Program for Businesses News Provided By Monica Romano October 01, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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