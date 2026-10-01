NAREB Honors 18 Mortgage Loan Officers For Outstanding Records Closing Home Loans With NAREB Realtists

C. Renee Wilson, NAREB Executive Director

Ashley Thomas, NAREB President

Recognition at the Top 100 Celebration highlights lenders who partner with Realtists to build sustainable homeownership and close the racial wealth gap

- C. Renee Wilson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) recognized 18 mortgage loan officers at its Top 100 celebration during the organization's national convention in August. The honorees were selected for their extensive work with NAREB Realtists in financing and closing home loans for buyers across the country.

The award spotlights a group of professionals whose work often happens behind the scenes but whose impact is felt at every closing table. NAREB, the nation's oldest minority real estate trade association, created the recognition to celebrate loan officers who consistently partner with its members, known as Realtists, to turn homeownership dreams into reality.

The following 18 loan officers were recognized at the Top 100 celebration:

.Devontae Brooks, Rate

.John Frank, KeyBank

.Adrian Hall, Rate

.John Muhammad, PrimeLending

.Joy Sinegar Muñoz, Rate

.Rod See, Rate

.Faye Smith, Fifth Third Bank

.Jessica Talton, Movement Mortgage

.Jean Volcy, LoanDepot

.Gary Walters, Prosperity Home Mortgage

.Abdihakim Ali, Rate

.Fola Badewa, Rate

.Lisa Barone, Rate

.Kia Gostovic, Rate

.Johnita Herndon, Rate

.Debra Stewart, Rate

.Mohamed Tawy, Rate

.Ben Teasley, Rate

The honorees represent a mix of national banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders. They have worked with Realtists at these local boards - the Greater Toledo Realtist Association, the Dallas Association of Realtists, the North Texas Association of Realtists, Western Washington Realtists, the Bronx Realtist Professionals, the Nashville Chapter, and with other NAREB Realtist members nationwide.

C. Renee Wilson, Executive Director of NAREB, said the honorees earned their place through their outstanding track record of closing deals alongside NAREB members.

"The awards were based on loan officers who are working with and closing deals with NAREB Realtists," Wilson said. "We want to encourage more of that. So the idea was to honor loan officers who are supporting us and closing the wealth gap by working with Realtists across the country."

Wilson said that very few people have cash to buy a home. "So finding the right loan officer is important,” she said.“Our homebuyers may need a little handholding. Finding the right loan officer who understands the community and the nuances of working with the families we serve is important.”

Wilson emphasized that NAREB serves buyers across the economic spectrum and noted that many of the association's clients rely heavily on the expertise of skilled loan officers.

"Consumers that don't come from money have to get a loan," she said. "Working with our members who understand the needs of our consumers and can bring those lending products to the table ensures that home sales are completed. The loan officers work with buyers on behind-the-scenes issues like back-end ratios. And if down payment assistance is needed, they let people know where they can get it. But in the end, the homeowner gets a good loan where we don't have to worry about them being out of the home down the road."

Wilson, whose own son works in the field, said the profession is often overlooked, even though it carries enormous responsibility and pressure.

"Oh, definitely, it's a lot of work," she said when asked whether the role of loan officers has been underestimated. "It's the one job that you could do everything right and not get paid. You could get to the closing table, and then some tax stuff comes up, or there's a lien on the house that needs to be paid, or the title company does something incorrectly, and the deal halts. But the loan officer has done all the work."

She added that the stakes reach far beyond a single transaction. "Helping a person find the right home, find the right funding mechanism that starts to build sustainable and legacy wealth impacts a whole lot in that person's life."

A mortgage loan officer (MLO) works for a bank, credit union, or independent lender, guiding people through the process of financing a home purchase or refinancing an existing loan. The role blends sales, financial analysis, regulatory knowledge, and personal service.

On the client-facing side, MLOs meet with prospective borrowers to understand their finances and goals. They explain loan products, from conventional and FHA to VA, USDA, jumbo, and the choice between adjustable and fixed rates, and help each buyer pick the right fit. They pre-qualify or pre-approve buyers so families know their budget before house-hunting, then walk them through the application, documents, and timeline.

Behind the scenes, the work grows more technical. Loan officers collect and verify income, assets, credit, and employment history. They calculate debt-to-income and loan-to-value ratios, submit files to underwriting, and act as the liaison between borrower and underwriter when conditions arise. They coordinate with appraisers, title companies, real estate agents, and escrow officers to keep every deal moving toward closing.

They also carry heavy compliance responsibilities, ensuring each loan meets federal and state regulations such as TILA, RESPA, and fair lending laws, while staying current on constantly shifting rate changes and program guidelines.

The challenges are significant. Rate volatility can change what a client qualifies for overnight and can shrink an entire pipeline of business. Self-employed and gig-economy borrowers often require extensive extra documentation, and underwriting conditions can stall a deal late in the process. Purchase transactions run on strict contract deadlines, so a missed closing can jeopardize a buyer's earnest money. Appraisals can come in low and credit issues can surface mid-process, leaving the loan officer to deliver difficult news and find workarounds.

NAREB President Ashley Thomas III said the recognition reflects the association's long-standing belief that homeownership is the foundation of generational wealth.

"These 18 loan officers are the reason so many of our families are sitting at closing tables today," Thomas said. "They do the unseen work, the late nights, the extra documentation, the tough phone calls, and they do it with a deep respect for the communities we serve. When a Realtist and a skilled loan officer work as one team, families don't just buy houses. They keep them, and they pass on wealth to the next generation."

Wilson added that the partnership model is exactly what NAREB wants to grow. "Our theme has always been that democracy in housing is worth fighting for," she said. "Recognizing these professionals sends a clear message: we see you, we value you, and we want more lenders to follow your example. Closing the racial wealth gap is not an abstract goal. It happens one sustainable mortgage at a time."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals across all real estate disciplines. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®'s mission/vision-embedded goal,“Democracy in Housing.”

Michael K. Frisby

Frisby & Associates

+1 202-625-4328

email us here

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