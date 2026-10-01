Ondo Finance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Ondo Finance Announces Expansion of Ondo Intelligent Portfolios to Seven With New Magnificent 7, AI and Targeted Portfolios

01.10.2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Four new Ondo-designed portfolios join three powered by BlackRock, each combining multiple assets in a single onchain token with transparent holdings. TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2026 - Ondo Finance today announced four new Ondo-designed portfolios, expanding Ondo Intelligent Portfolios to seven offerings. The new portfolios join the three initial portfolios powered by BlackRock and give non-US investors onchain access to some of the markets most closely watched themes, from big tech and artificial intelligence to income.



This expanded lineup includes MAG7Xon, which pairs the Magnificent 7 with crypto; BRAINon, a portfolio of AI leaders, YLD5on, which targets 5% income; and YLD8on which targets 8% income. Each portfolio combines multiple assets in a single onchain token, with transparent holdings and pragmatic rebalancing. Investors get diversified exposure in one position. This expansion marks an early step in a generational shift in how the world invests. It brings more institutional asset allocation expertise onchain and expands who can access it. All seven portfolios are available today to eligible investors on Ethereum and BNB Chain through leading wallets, exchanges and DeFI apps. This product line will continue to expand, with additional onchain portfolios over time. About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient. About Ondo Global Markets

Ondo Global Markets is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. It enables investors outside the United States to gain economic exposure to these assets by minting, transferring, and redeeming securities-backed tokens. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit).



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