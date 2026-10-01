Telangana: KTR Dares Revanth Reddy For Judicial Probe Into Family Assets

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday challenged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the assets of both their families.

Rama Rao said he was ready to face an investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge into his assets and asked whether the Chief Minister was prepared to do the same.

“Investigate everything, from our grandfathers' assets to your grandfathers' assets,” he said, throwing the challenge at the Chief Minister.

Rama Rao was reacting to allegations made by the Chief Minister against him and his family during a public meeting in Sircilla on Wednesday.

The BRS leader spoke at a program at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, where several Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activists from the Armur constituency joined the BRS.

Rama Rao said his grandfather owned hundreds of acres of land.

He said his father, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), was first elected as an MLA in 1985 and served as a minister, Deputy Speaker, Union Minister and Chief Minister, remaining in legislative bodies for more than four decades.

He said KCR had always encouraged him to study well since childhood.

“I worked in the US for six years, earned some money and started a hotel in Hyderabad in 2006,” Rama Rao said, adding that he had clearly disclosed his assets and business details in his 2009 election affidavit.

He said those details were being discussed as though they had been newly discovered and questioned whether engaging in business was a crime.

The BRS leader said the one hotel he had started had now become three.

“Had I not entered politics, this number would have gone up to 10,” he said.

KTR, popularly known as Rama Rao, questioned the Chief Minister about businesses, tenders, and land dealings involving his family members and close associates.

He asked how a high-value tender was awarded to the company of the Chief Minister's brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, despite the company allegedly lacking the necessary qualifications.

He also sought answers regarding the qualifications of the Chief Minister's brother, Kondal Reddy, and the opportunities he received in the aerospace sector.

Rama Rao alleged that questions were being raised about how family members, who until recently had few assets, were now making investments worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The BRS leader further alleged that Revanth Reddy had deceived all sections of society in Telangana, including farmers, handloom workers, youth, Backward Classes (BCs), Dalits and minorities.

He alleged that farmers from Adilabad to Alampur were facing severe hardship.

He said farmers were distressed because they were not receiving even six hours of electricity, were not getting Rythu Bandhu payments, and could not procure urea.

Rama Rao noted that after assuming power, the Congress government had alleged corruption worth Rs 1 lakh crore in connection with the Kaleshwaram project.

He questioned what conclusions the government had reached after appointing commissions to probe the Kaleshwaram project and power purchase agreements, filing cases over the Formula-E event, and investigating bank account transactions.

He alleged that the government was raising new issues to divert public attention, as people would otherwise recall the“420 promises” and the“Six Guarantees” made by the Congress party.