Gujarat CM Inaugurates 14-Hectare 'Sarvodaya Van' In Porbandar

MENAFN - IANS) Porbandar, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated 'Sarvodaya Van' at Odadar in Porbandar district, a 14-hectare green space developed at Rs 20 crore with 1.5 lakh saplings representing around 70 species, as the state marked the 77th state-level Van Mahotsav.

The inauguration also marked the completion of Gujarat's 25th Sanskrutik Van. Patel said the occasion was significant as it coincided with the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 14 development works worth Rs 113 crore in Porbandar district.

The government provided free housing plots to nomadic families and distributed aids and appliances to persons with disabilities. Forest produce cheques were also distributed to the concerned villages and talukas.

Addressing the gathering, Patel described Van Mahotsav as Gujarat's resolve to pursue development alongside environmental protection.

“Development at the cost of the environment is not acceptable,” he said, stressing that conservation and environmental enrichment are deeply rooted in Gujarat's culture.

Patel said Gujarat had built an ecosystem for environmental conservation under the Prime Minister's leadership and cited the state's increase in forest and tree cover.

According to figures shared at the event, forest cover in Gujarat has increased by 70.64 square kilometres over the past two decades, while tree cover has increased by 2,596 square kilometres, green cover by 2,461 square kilometres, and mangrove cover by 253 square kilometres.

"789 'Van Kavach' projects had been created across 1,140 hectares in Gujarat over the past three years. Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' campaign, against a target of three crore saplings, 6.9 crore saplings had been planted so far," he said.

Patel also referred to the state's wildlife conservation efforts, saying the Asiatic lion population had risen to 851 and its range had expanded. "Barda has now become a habitat for lions," he added.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Porbandar had witnessed accelerated development over the past three years. "The first lion entered the Barda Hills in 2023, and the area is now home to 26 lions," he noted.

Modhwadia also referred to plans and projects including safari parks such as Jungle Safari and Devalia, a proposed Rs 200-crore bird sanctuary and the proposed bird sanctuary at Medha Creek.

He also cited the proposed international shipbuilding yard at Kuchhadi, estimated to cost around Rs 27,000 crore, Porbandar's elevation to municipal corporation status and four expressway projects, with an estimated combined value of Rs one lakh crore, connecting Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Porbandar and other locations.

Minister of State for Forests, Pravin Mali, highlighted Porbandar's marine ecosystem and its diverse flora and fauna, including Rayan and Sharu trees and the pangolin found in Barda Sanctuary.

"The newly developed Sarvodaya Van, with plantations of different tree species, would add to the district's natural landscape," he said.

During the event, MoUs were signed with seven companies to develop mega nurseries under the public-private partnership model.

Several publications were also released, including 'Namo Vad Van', 'From Van to Vandan', which traces the journey from nature to culture, 'Barda - A Landscape of Hope', documenting the revival of the Barda Hills, and a booklet on the status of dugongs and other marine mammals and the ecological assessment of seagrass habitats around Narara and adjoining islands in the Gulf of Kutch.

Porbandar MP and Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, conveyed his greetings through a virtual message.