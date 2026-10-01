Gujarat: Digital Signature Used To Divert Rs 54 Lakh In ROSCTL E-Scrips

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 1 (IANS) The Surat City Police Cyber Crime Branch has arrested a 34-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly diverting and using e-scrips worth Rs 54.25 lakh issued to a city-based firm under the Centre's Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) scheme, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Aamir Patel, a businessman from Ahmedabad, was allegedly part of a network that created a fake company, forged digital signatures and used the complainant firm's Import-Export Code (IEC) details to access and transfer the e-scrips.

The case dates back to 2023, when the Cyber Crime Police Station registered an FIR after the complainant alleged that his firm's documents and digital signature had been forged.

According to the police, the accused allegedly registered the firm on the 'Icegate' portal using forged documents, created a fake email ID in the complainant's name, and registered another mobile number.

The accused allegedly used the firm's IEC to export goods and obtain benefits under the ROSCTL scheme.

The complainant had received seven e-scrips with a total value of Rs 95.42 lakh. Of these, four e-scrips worth Rs 54.25 lakh were allegedly transferred, without his knowledge, to holders of other IECs and subsequently utilised.

Police said their investigation found that Patel, along with an absconding accused, had approached an already arrested accused, Mohammad Sahib, and allegedly arranged for a fake company to be created.

They also allegedly created a digital signature in the company's name. According to the police, Patel and his associates paid Rs 50,000 as commission to obtain the company's IEC and its login credentials.

They then allegedly transferred and utilised e-scrips worth Rs 39.78 lakh belonging to the complainant. Patel allegedly received a five per cent commission for his role in the transactions.

The FIR invokes Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(C), 66(D), 85 and 71 of the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2008.

Police said Patel was traced through technical investigation and apprehended in Mumbai. Police had earlier arrested two other accused - Takshal Lungiwala, 26, of Surat, and Mohammad Sahib Mohammad Sadiq Tambuwala, 38, of Surat.

Police also appealed to people not to hand over their bank accounts to others in exchange for commissions, stating that such accounts can be used in cyber fraud cases and that account holders may face legal action for transactions conducted through their accounts.