Delhi: Kiren Rijiju Joins NDMC's Voluntary Service For Cleanliness

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday organised a mass voluntary service drive as part of the initiative“Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath”, with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju joining the event.

Union Ministers, senior officers of the Government of India, the Delhi Government Minister, the NDMC Chairman, senior officials, students, traders, residents, Safai Sevaks, and representatives of various institutions actively participated in Shramdaan, reaffirming their collective commitment to a cleaner, greener, and healthier New Delhi, an official statement said.

The initiative saw enthusiastic public participation at schools, markets, residential areas, public places, offices and institutional complexes, turning cleanliness into a people-centric Jan Andolan, the statement said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju joined the Shramdaan programme at Navyug School, Peshwa Road, near Gole Market, along with NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Students, teachers and residents also participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness activities. The statement also said that a tree plantation drive was organised, with Rijiju and school students planting saplings and spreading the message of environmental responsibility.

On the occasion, Rijiju said that the message of“Ek Din – Ek Ghanta – Ek Saath Shramdaan” is simple and powerful: keeping our surroundings clean is not the responsibility of one individual or institution, but a shared responsibility that begins with every citizen.

He praised the students' enthusiasm and said the youth can become the driving force of this people's movement by making cleanliness, civic sense, and environmental responsibility an integral part of everyday life.

He called upon citizens to carry this spirit forward in the larger endeavour towards a cleaner and greener Swachh Bharat.

At Yashwant Singh Place, Chanakyapuri, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy participated in the Shramdaan programme along with Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Keshav Chandra, and senior officials of the Ministry.

Members of the Market Traders Associations and residents also joined the cleanliness drive. Reddy interacted with the NDMC Safai Sevaks and felicitated them in recognition of their dedicated contribution towards maintaining cleanliness in the area daily.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inaugurated NDMC's largest community toilet facility at Jodhpur Mess, Pandara Road, New Delhi.

Constructed at Rs 1 crore, the facility has been developed with the support of NBCC's CSR funds on land provided by NDMC. The modern facility includes separate facilities for men and women, CCTV cameras and essential provisions for cleanliness, hygiene, safety and security.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvesh Sahib Singh said that another commitment to the area's residents has been fulfilled.

He emphasised that cleanliness is not merely a facility but a basic civic right of every citizen. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring clean, safe, and improved civic amenities for the people of Delhi.

Earlier, Parvesh Sahib Singh also participated in the Shramdaan programme at Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, along with the NDMC team and temple trustees.