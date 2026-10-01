Maha CM Fadnavis Directs To Launch District Wise Time-Bound Campaigns To Improve Education, Healthcare Institutions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday instructed every district to launch an independent time-bound campaign for the maintenance, repair, and infrastructure improvement of buildings housing schools, residential schools, Ashram schools, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres and sub-centres, ITIs, and technical education institutes across the state.

He was speaking at a meeting regarding the maintenance and repair of these institutions.

The Chief Minister said that funds will not be allowed to fall short for making necessary facilities available across all primary health centres and educational institutions.

"Giving top priority to the improvement of foundational institutions in the education and health sectors and using available resources effectively will bring positive transformation to every district."

"Each district should prepare short-term and long-term action plans spanning periods of six months, one year, and three to four years."

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that district-level officers from the education, health, women and child development, tribal development, social welfare, and technical education departments should be included in this time-bound campaign.

"For this campaign, the District Collector will act as Director, while the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad and the Chief Officer or Commissioner of the respective urban local body will serve as Co-Directors," he added.

"Regional-level officers should be delegated necessary powers, and their accountability must be fixed."

Senior officers should effectively monitor the work and point out any shortcomings, he said.

"Funds from the District Planning Committee, various schemes, CSR funds, public contributions, the Hill Area Development Programme, and other available financial sources should be pooled together and utilised for institutional improvement."

Modern modular options should also be considered for upgrading primary health centres, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also directed the Finance Department and concerned Secretaries to issue detailed Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding decentralised workflows, the utilisation of District Planning Committee funds, and their prioritisation.

"A review should be conducted of hostels, Anganwadi centres, and Ashram schools running in rented buildings to inspect whether students are receiving essential facilities. Planning should be done to set up infrastructure using new lease models. Actions regarding students' residence, meals, and other basic amenities must be taken with sensitivity," the Chief Minister said.

Responding positively to the demand made by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare to start Anganwadi centres in municipal corporation schools, the Chief Minister instructed the submission of a proposal in this regard.

Chief Minister Fadnavis directed positive action on the demand made by the State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat to close down Social Justice Department hostels that operate only nominally, have low student strength, and lack essential facilities.