NIA Files Chargesheet Against 2 Accused In Bhubaneswar Bomb Blast

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet before the Special Court, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), against two accused in the case related to a bomb blast in a residential building in New Azadnagar, Sundarpada, here in January.

The chargesheet was filed against Sanu alias Rohan Ranjan Rout and Amiya Ranjan Mallik under various sections of the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Explosive Act, the NIA said in a statement.

The incident occurred on January 27, 2026, at about 2.45 p.m., when four persons engaged in preparing bombs with the intention to commit a crime were injured in an explosion, sustaining severe burn injuries, the NIA said, adding that two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case as RC-01/2026/NIA/BBSR on April 4.

The investigation found that the accused were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy and commission of the offence of illegally arranging explosive materials and causing the explosion while preparing the bombs.

The blast in a residential building in the Sundarpada area left Sehanwaz Mallik and his mother Lizatun Bibi injured, the investigators said.

Officials from Airfield Police Station carried out the initial probe, and forensic teams collected chemical residue from the blast site.

Amid suspicion of the use of RDX, the probe agencies worked on the theory of the presence of an organised terror network in the state.

The NIA had arrested Sanu alias Rohan Ranjan Rout from Uttar Pradesh as part of simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Odisha and other states.

The NIA said further investigation is continuing in the case as the agency works to identify the network that illegally supplied explosive substance to the accused and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the broader conspiracy.