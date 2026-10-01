Bengal: Eastern Railway Upgrades Facilities At Kanchrapara Workshop

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) Centres of Excellence for Electro Pneumatic Pressurised Flushing Systems (EPPFS) and Fire & Smoke Detection Systems (FSDS) were inaugurated at the iconic Kanchrapara Workshop of Eastern Railway (ER) on Thursday.

Eastern Railway General Manager Gitika Pandey also inaugurated the LHB Equipment Testing Room at the 163-year-old workshop.

Officials said these facilities would promote technical excellence, strengthen testing capabilities and support improved maintenance standards.

The Kanchrapara Workshop is one of the country's oldest railway workshops and has a significant historical legacy.

During the World Wars, the British used the workshop to repair aircraft and manufacture armoured cars and grenade shells.

Since 1962, the workshop has handled repairs and Periodic Overhaul (POH) work for electric locomotives and EMU local trains of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway.

It also repairs and maintains non-air-conditioned coaches and other equipment.

During her inspection, the General Manager also inaugurated the LHB Coach POH Shop and reviewed coach overhauling activities.

She flagged off a POH locomotive and interacted with employees working at the loco shed, discussing various aspects of their work and operational requirements.

Pandey also reviewed the Centre of Excellence for LHB Components.

She interacted with women employees of the workshop and enquired about the facilities available to them.

The General Manager discussed their well-being and sought feedback on difficulties they might be facing or any pending grievances.

Pandey also inaugurated the renovated Workshop Museum and Art Gallery.

A notable feature of the gallery is that it has been developed using scrap materials, reflecting the creativity and innovative spirit of workshop employees.

She appreciated their energy, talent and patience in creating innovative items and encouraged the workforce to continue nurturing their creativity and technical skills.

The General Manager then visited the Coil Section and the Loco Testing Shed before holding a meeting with workshop officers.

During the meeting, a presentation highlighted the workshop's development, achievements, and key activities across various areas.

She advised the officers to identify areas for further improvement and enhance the overall efficiency of workshop operations.

Pandey also met with representatives of recognized unions and associations and advised all stakeholders to work closely with the administration to support the workshop's continued development and smooth functioning.

Earlier in the day, she conducted a window-trailing inspection from Sealdah to Kanchrapara station to review the condition of track fittings, Overhead Equipment (OHE) and signalling systems.