Gujarat CM Reviews Child Nutrition And Honours Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited an Anganwadi centre in Bopal as part of the 'Angan Milan Seva' initiative under the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', interacting with children and parents and reviewing the services provided at the centre.

During his visit to Bopal Anganwadi-6, Patel distributed fruits, Sukhdi and toys to children. Take-Home Ration (THR) was also distributed to pregnant women, adolescent girls and children aged six months to three years.

The Chief Minister inspected the Anganwadi premises and reviewed the facilities and activities available for children.

He also interacted with children and their parents and enquired about the regularity and quality of services being provided through the Anganwadi.

As part of the programme, Poshan Champion Awards were presented to children who had improved their nutritional status and maintained the improvement.

Patel also felicitated Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers for their outstanding performance.

The 'Angan Milan Seva' event was organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being held to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Collector Bhavya Verma, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, officials of the Women and Child Development Department, office-bearers and officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, along with parents and children, were present at the event.

On Wednesday evening, Patel visited Dam View Point-1 in Ekta Nagar. The CM interacted with tourists from Danta taluka, Banaskantha, who visited Ekta Nagar to see the Statue of Unity.

He spoke with them about their trip and experiences at Ekta Nagar and the Statue of Unity. Seeing the Chief Minister, the tourists warmly greeted him with enthusiasm.

They reported immense satisfaction while interacting with him.