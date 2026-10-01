Bengal: Scuffle Erupts At Kolkata Court During Deepak Byapari Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) A scuffle broke out between protesters and lawyers over eggs thrown on Thursday afternoon after arrested YouTuber Deepak Byapari was produced before the Bankshall Court in Kolkata.

As soon as Deepak Byapari was seen on the court premises, some protesters started raising slogans.

It is alleged that eggs were also thrown at the accused.

A group of lawyers objected to the eggs being thrown within the court premises.

Despite objections, the protesters allegedly continued, leading to a scuffle between the two sides, which quickly escalated into a melee.

It is alleged that the protesters first assaulted two lawyers who had objected to the throwing of eggs.

Thereafter, the situation went out of control.

A group of lawyers reportedly chased and caught hold of a protester.

Police personnel had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Two complaints have been filed against Deepak Byapari.

According to police, he was arrested for allegedly making insulting remarks about the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on social media.

He was produced before the Bankshall Court on Thursday in connection with that case.

However, Deepak Byapari faces another serious allegation.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the central agency and the police had been looking for him for a long time over allegations of involvement in anti-national activities.

The NIA arrested him in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, around 4.30 p.m. on Monday.

Deepak Byapari is known for making controversial and sharp comments on contemporary political and social issues on Facebook and YouTube.

He was arrested after his comments and activities allegedly came under the scrutiny of central intelligence agencies.

There is also a case relating to alleged espionage against him.

In May, the NIA arrested a man identified as Zafar Riaz, a resident of Kolkata, on charges relating to espionage and alleged anti-India activities for Pakistan.

The NIA had already issued a lookout notice against the accused.

The investigating agency claimed that Zafar Riaz's wife is a Pakistani national and that their child is also a Pakistani citizen.

The NIA suspects that YouTuber Deepak Byapari may have had a secret nexus with the alleged network, and the central agency is expanding the investigation on that basis.