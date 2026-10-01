Bihar: GST Officials Seize Undocumented Goods At Samastipur Warehouse

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has intensified surveillance against suspected tax evasion in Samastipur ahead of the festive season, with officials carrying out a surprise inspection at a transporter's warehouse in the Gola Road area on Thursday.

Acting on the State Tax Commissioner's directions, a team from the GST Intelligence Bureau conducted the operation. During the inspection, it found a large quantity of goods for which the transporter did not produce valid documentation and e-way bills.

Deputy Commissioner of State Tax Afzal Hasnain and Assistant Commissioner Divya Prakash led the operation.

During the inspection of the transport and logistics operator's premises, officials asked the operator to produce documents and e-way bills relating to the goods stored in the warehouse.

According to GST officials, the operator failed to produce the required documents during the inspection.

The department subsequently initiated legal proceedings and seized the stock for further verification.

Officials are questioning the operator to determine the source of the goods and whether any tax liability or other violations are involved.

Krishna Mohan Singh, Joint Commissioner (GST), said the department has placed Samastipur on heightened alert during the festive season, when the movement of commercial goods generally increases.

He said the department would take strict action under the law if complaints or investigations establish the transportation of unaccounted goods or attempts at tax evasion.

The department has also intensified surveillance beyond Samastipur city, particularly in sensitive commercial areas falling under the Rosera, Dalsinghsarai and Patori subdivisions.

Officials said inspections of transporters, logistics operators and warehouses would continue in the coming days.

Goods transported or stored without the required documentation or valid e-way bills will be subject to verification and legal action under applicable GST provisions.

With the festive season of Durga Puja, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja ahead, tax departments, including GST and Income Tax, are keeping a close watch on transporters, businesspeople, and traders.