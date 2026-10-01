Greece Committed To Strengthening Maritime Cooperation With India: Stefanos Gkikas

MENAFN - IANS) Athens, Oct 1 (IANS) Greece's Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gkikas, on Thursday said his country remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India, as he prepares to travel to India next week for 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2026'.

The Deputy Minister conveyed this to India's Ambassador to Greece, Ravi Shankar, who called on him during the day, the Indian Embassy in Athens said.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar called on Stefanos Gkikas, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, today," the Embassy posted on X.

"Hon'ble Dy Min said that Greece remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India and that he was looking forward to his official visit next week to India to attend Sagarmanthan, the Great Oceans Dialogue 2026," it added.

On August 11, the Ambassador met the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, HNDGS, General Dimitrios Choupis.

"Meeting between the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, HNDGS, General Dimitrios Choupis, and the Ambassador of India to Greece, Mr Ravi Shankar," the Indian Embassy wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the meeting.

In July, the Ambassador met Lt. Gen. Demosthenes Grigoriadis, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, and discussed ongoing cooperation initiatives between the two air forces.

According to the Indian Embassy in Greece, India's participation in INIOCHOS - a major annual multinational air combat training exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force - and Greece's participation in Tarang Shakti - the Indian Air Force's (IAF) largest biennial multinational air combat exercise - have fostered mutual understanding and partnerships.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar met Lt Gen Mr Demosthenes Grigoriadis, Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff. He discussed ongoing cooperation initiatives between our two Air Forces. India's participation in INIOCHOS and Greece's in Tarang Shakti have fostered mutual understanding and partnerships," the Embassy wrote on X.