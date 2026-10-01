Bengal: Sealdah Station To Get Multiplex, Gaming Zone And Sleeping Pods

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) The busy Sealdah railway station complex in central Kolkata may soon have a multiplex, a gaming zone and sleeping pods for passengers.

The initiative is part of Eastern Railway's (ER) plan to monetise spare land through public-private partnerships, enhance passenger amenities, and increase non-fare revenue.

According to ER, the contract has already been awarded for the development, operation and maintenance of a state-of-the-art Recreation Zone.

“This major commercial development aims to transform Sealdah station into a modern, passenger-friendly and commercially vibrant destination by bringing multiple lifestyle, retail, food and entertainment services under one roof,” an official said.

Rajeev Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager, Sealdah, said the project is structured to offer premium facilities while significantly improving the overall aesthetic and functional environment of Sealdah railway station.

Under the agreement, the Recreation Zone will comprise three upper floors and a terrace, while the ground floor, already developed by the Railways, will remain outside the licensed area.

The complex will house a diverse range of facilities, including grocery and daily-use products, apparel and accessories, electronics stores, a modern gaming zone, a multiplex, extensive food courts and cafeterias, and outlets of popular national and international food brands currently unavailable at the station.

Sleeping pods will also be introduced to offer comfortable short-term accommodation to passengers for a fee.

The contract is set to begin on September 15, 2027.

The facility will also be accessible to non-passengers.

According to Eastern Railway, the public-private initiative will provide passengers with seamless access to shopping, dining, entertainment and accommodation in a single hub.

The Railways will also save substantial capital expenditure on constructing, operating, and maintaining the three-story facility while generating consistent long-term non-fare revenue.

The project is expected to boost the local economy by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities across retail, food and beverage services, housekeeping, security, maintenance and allied sectors.

“This initiative marks a major step forward in transforming Sealdah Railway Station into a modern, vibrant and passenger-centric travel hub,” Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, Shibram Majhi said.