India, Bulgaria Stress Early Implementation Of India-EU FTA At Foreign Office Consultations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India's Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christo Polendakov, co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations, with both sides emphasising the early implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the MEA stated on X on Thursday.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations with Mr Christo Polendakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria," the Ministry stated.

"They reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including political engagements, trade and investment, science & technology, AI, space, defence and people-to-people ties," it added.

The two sides pitched for an early rollout of the trade pact between India and the 27-nation bloc.

"Both sides emphasised the early implementation of the India-EU FTA, which would contribute to further strengthening of economic ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the ME.

Last week, India and the EU discussed ways to strengthen further cooperation in the tourism, hospitality and transport sectors.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Sibi George and EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 25.

"Secretary (West), Sibi George, met with Mr Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, on the sidelines of UNGA81. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the tourism, hospitality and transport sectors, as part of the broader India-EU partnership," the MEA stated on X.

Earlier that day, Sibi George welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India's efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

He made these statements while delivering India's statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st session of the UNGA. The senior diplomat underscored the importance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.

"He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India's efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States," the MEA stated.