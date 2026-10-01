US Lawmaker, Diplomats Hail Indian Flydubai Pilot

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 1 IANS) An American lawmaker has joined US President Donald Trump and Indian diplomats in praising Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage aboard a Flydubai flight, as messages of appreciation for the seriously injured Indian pilot continue to pour in.

Congressman Rich McCormick, who represents Georgia's 7th Congressional District, called Machchhar a“true hero” and highlighted his connection with the Indian community in his constituency.

“GA-07 is home to an incredible Indian community, and today we honour one of its own,” McCormick said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Captain Smit Machchhar showed extraordinary courage and selflessness, protecting his passengers and crew despite being seriously injured. A true hero,” the Republican congressman said.

India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the Indian mission continued to receive messages appreciating Machchhar's actions.

“People continue to send their appreciation and good wishes to Captain Smit Machchhar,” Kwatra said on X.

“We are deeply grateful for every one of these messages and the kindness they carry,” the ambassador said.

The praise came a day after Trump recounted the extraordinary episode at the White House and described Machchhar as a“hero”.

Trump said he had spoken“at length” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the incident involving the Flydubai aircraft.

“The pilot was in very bad shape, and I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to -- amazing, to -- in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump said. Pasted markdown

Trump, however, cautioned that he was recounting information he had received and could not independently confirm all the details.

“Now, this is the story that I heard. I don't know if it's true, but that's the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of -- probably early,” Trump said. Pasted markdown

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York also praised Machchhar.

“A remarkable act of courage and bravery by Captain Smit Machchhar,” the mission said on X.

The incident has also generated messages from ordinary people abroad.

In one such message forwarded to the Indian Embassy in Washington, a person identifying himself as a dual citizen of Canada and the United States expressed gratitude for the Indian pilot's actions.

“I just wanted to express my sincere gratitude, and say how proud I am of your country today after the heroic actions of your citizen pilot from India, that saved all those lives by risking his own to do so,” the person wrote.

“No doubt your country is very proud of the great ambassador for India in that pilot, who has shown the world that good can still triumph over evil,” the message said.

“The world is very proud as well,” it added.

The message, which Kwatra highlighted while noting the continuing expressions of appreciation, reflected the wider international reaction to Machchhar's actions.

Trump had said the injured pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others aboard the aircraft to intervene. He said an Israeli passenger then entered the cockpit and helped overpower the alleged attacker before other flight personnel took control of the aircraft.

Asked whether the co-pilot intended to crash the plane, Trump stressed that the motive had not been established.

“They said he wanted to crash. They don't know that. They don't know that kind of information,” Trump said. Pasted markdown

Machchhar was captain of the Flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the cockpit incident occurred. Despite suffering serious injuries, his actions helped enable intervention inside the cockpit before the aircraft was brought under control.

The episode has since drawn attention in India, the United States and Israel, with political leaders, diplomats and members of the public praising the Indian captain's actions and sending wishes for his recovery.