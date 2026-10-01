Del Taco Brings Back Tacoberfest®, A Monthlong Celebration Of Tacos Including A Free Taco For National Taco Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation's second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is once again inviting guests to celebrate Tacoberfest®, the brand's annual monthlong salute to its namesake products. Throughout October, Tacoberfest® gives taco fans more ways to enjoy Del Taco favorites with a rotating lineup of taco offers in the Del Yeah! Rewards App, including a special National Taco Day deal on October 6.

“Tacoberfest® has grown into an eagerly anticipated annual tradition for Del Taco and our guests, and as a brand built around tacos, we're excited to bring it back for another year,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco.“Tacoberfest® is a natural way for us to celebrate one of our most iconic menu categories, while delivering the value and craveability our guests are seeking, and this year's lineup gives fans an entire month full of reasons to engage with the brand and enjoy Del Taco.”

This year's Tacoberfest® lineup of digital exclusive offers includes:



October 1–4: Buy One, Get One Free Street Taco, with a choice of chicken or carne asada

October 6 – National Taco Day: Free Taco with any purchase**

October 7–10: Buy One, Get One Free Carnitas Big Fat Taco

October 14–17: Buy One, Get One Free Crispy Chicken Taco

October 21–24: Buy One, Get One Free Grilled Chicken Taco October 28–31: Buy One, Get One Free The Del Taco



From Street Tacos and the Carnitas Big Fat Taco to crispy and grilled chicken options, the Tacoberfest® lineup gives guests plenty of opportunities to enjoy Del Taco's taco favorites. Tacoberfest® concludes with The Del Taco, one of Del Taco's signature menu items and a longtime favorite. The Del Taco features seasoned beef, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes, all piled into a bigger, crunchier corn shell.

All Tacoberfest® offers are available at participating Del Taco restaurants for Del Yeah! Rewards members. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit . ** Excludes the All-American BurgerTaco.









Del Taco Brings Back Monthlong Tacoberfest® Celebration

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 and 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco operates more than 550 restaurants across 18 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Kristyna Otto Powerhouse+Co....