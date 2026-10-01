Plutou Launches AI-Native Operations Platform For Textile Collection Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built with hundreds of collection operators, the platform brings route planning, location management and a driver app into a single system for textile collectors in the US and Europe

Austin, TX, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutou today announced the launch of its AI-native operations platform for textile collection companies, from clothing donation bin networks in the US to textile bank operators across Europe.







PLUTOU The AI-Native Operations Platform

Textile collectors manage hundreds to thousands of collection points at partner sites such as retail parking lots, churches and municipal locations. Many still coordinate that work with paper route sheets, spreadsheets and messaging apps. Because of that, it's hard to see which containers need service, overflow at host sites leads to complaints and lost placements, and staff spend hours re-entering field data.

Plutou replaces those tools with a single system:



Route planning: Plutou builds routes across every location, driver and truck, and adjusts when drivers or vehicles are unavailable.

Location management: keeps every location's information in one place. Driver app: gives field crews a digital app to complete stops with photo confirmation.

According to the company, operators using Plutou run 25% fewer routes and drive 13% fewer miles while collecting the same volume of material.

“Collection operators keep clothes out of landfills and cities clean, and they've done it with tools that were never built for them,” said Ben Adelson, co-founder of Plutou.“We asked how collection should work ten years from now, and built it today.”

The launch comes as textile collection faces new regulation. The European Union's revised Waste Framework Directive requires extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes for textiles in all member states, and California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act (SB 707) is moving into implementation. Both are expected to increase collection volumes, and what collectors are asked to report.

Plutou also supports book donation bin networks and donation pickup programs. More information is available at plutou.com/textiles.

About Plutou

Plutou is on a mission to change how the world deals with waste. Its AI-native operations platform helps collection companies plan routes, manage locations and run field operations in a single system, serving textile, book and donation collection networks across the US and Europe. Learn more at plutou.com.







PLUTOU Textile Collection Software

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Ben Adelson, Co-founder

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: