Cartivex Publishes 2026 Supplement Facts For Its Turmeric Joint Health Support Capsule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CartiVex Introduces Once-Daily Turmeric Joint Support Capsule Featuring Curcuminoids, Coleus Forskohlii and Black Pepper Extract Lakeland, FL, USA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CartiVex today outlined the formula behind the CartiVex supplement, a once-daily joint support capsule developed for adults who want to add a simple, consistent step to their everyday joint wellness routine. The formula combines two turmeric preparations - a turmeric root extract and a turmeric extract standardized for curcuminoids - with Coleus forskohlii and a black pepper extract included to support the absorption of turmeric's active compounds. Learn more at cartivex





The company states that CartiVex is designed to complement, not replace, the habits most commonly associated with healthy joints, including regular movement, maintaining a healthy body weight, balanced nutrition and guidance from a qualified healthcare professional. CartiVex is a dietary supplement. It is not a medication, and it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including arthritis. The product is available through the official CartiVex Capsules: A Once-Daily Approach to Joint Support CartiVex is offered in capsule form, with a suggested serving of one capsule per day taken with an 8 oz. glass of water. According to the company, the once-daily format was chosen to make the product easy to remember and simple to fit into an existing morning or evening routine. Many joint support products on the market call for several capsules spread across the day, or large tablets that some adults find difficult to swallow. The company positions the single daily capsule as a way to reduce that friction. According to the company, CartiVex is made in the USA in an FDA-registered facility using globally sourced ingredients. The company notes that joint support supplements are generally intended for consistent, long-term use. CartiVex is therefore presented as a product to be used daily over a period of several months, rather than as a quick or short-term solution for occasional discomfort. CartiVex Ingredients Featured in the Formula According to the company, the CartiVex ingredients list is built around four components, each selected for a specific role:

Turmeric Root Extract (4:1): A concentrated extract of turmeric root (Curcuma longa). A 4:1 extract means that four parts of raw turmeric root are used to produce one part of extract, delivering a more concentrated form of the root's natural compounds than ground turmeric powder.

Turmeric Extract Standardized to 95% Curcuminoids: A second turmeric preparation standardized so that curcuminoids - the group of compounds that includes curcumin - make up 95% of the extract. Standardization is intended to provide a more consistent amount of these compounds from batch to batch.

Coleus Forskohlii: A plant in the mint family traditionally used in Ayurvedic practice. Its root contains forskolin, a compound that has been studied for its role in cellular signaling. BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract: A branded extract of black pepper standardized for piperine. It is included because curcuminoids on their own are poorly absorbed by the body, and piperine has been studied for its ability to support curcumin absorption. The company states that the specific amount of each ingredient is listed on the Supplement Facts panel printed on every bottle. Consumers are encouraged to review the label before use and to share it with their healthcare provider, especially if they take other supplements or medications. CartiVex Joint Support: Focus on Comfort and Everyday Mobility Joint discomfort is one of the most common health concerns among adults. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50 million adults in the United States have been told by a doctor that they have some form of arthritis, and joint stiffness and discomfort become more common with age. Similar patterns are reported in the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries with aging populations. Many adults look for ways to stay active, keep walking, gardening, exercising and doing daily tasks with comfort. This interest has made joint support one of the largest categories in the dietary supplement market, alongside long-established ingredients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, collagen and fish oil. CartiVex positions itself within the botanical side of this category. Rather than relying on glucosamine or collagen, the formula centers on turmeric, one of the most widely researched botanical ingredients, supported by an absorption-focused black pepper extract. The company emphasizes that joint support supplements are a distinct category from prescription and over-the-counter pain medications, and from medical treatments for arthritis or joint injury. Persistent, severe or worsening joint pain, swelling, redness, warmth or a sudden loss of movement should always be evaluated by a doctor. Botanical Ingredients and Nutritional Research The ingredients in CartiVex have each been the subject of independent scientific research. The company notes that the research summarized below concerns individual ingredients, not the CartiVex formula itself, and should not be interpreted as evidence that CartiVex will produce any specific result. Turmeric and Curcuminoids Turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese practice, and curcumin is one of the most studied botanical compounds in modern nutrition research. A number of randomized controlled trials and several meta-analyses have examined curcumin and turmeric extracts in adults with knee joint discomfort. Some of these analyses have reported improvements in self-reported pain and function scores compared with placebo. However, researchers commonly note that many of the trials were small, relatively short in duration and varied in the type and dose of extract used, and that larger, longer studies are still needed. Curcuminoids are also studied for their antioxidant properties and their interaction with the body's normal inflammatory signaling, which is one reason they are frequently included in joint support formulas. Black Pepper Extract (Piperine) One of the main challenges with curcumin is its low bioavailability - only a small portion of what is swallowed is absorbed into the bloodstream. Piperine, the main active compound in black pepper, has been studied for its ability to increase curcumin absorption. A frequently cited human study published in 1998 reported that taking piperine together with curcumin substantially increased blood levels of curcumin compared with curcumin alone. For this reason, black pepper extract is a common companion ingredient in turmeric supplements. Coleus Forskohlii Coleus forskohlii has a long history in traditional Ayurvedic use. Its active compound, forskolin, has been studied in laboratory settings for its effect on cyclic AMP (cAMP), a messenger molecule involved in many cellular processes. Most human research on Coleus forskohlii has focused on areas other than joint health, and evidence specific to joint comfort in humans is limited. The company includes it as a traditional botanical complement to the turmeric-based core of the formula. Evidence Limitations No clinical trial on the finished CartiVex formula has been published; the research referenced relates to individual ingredients. Individual responses to dietary supplements vary based on age, activity level, body weight, diet, existing health conditions and consistency of use. Consumers should review claims carefully and discuss any new supplement with a qualified healthcare professional. Designed for Integration Into a Daily Routine The suggested use for CartiVex, as stated by the company, is:

Take one (1) capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water.

Do not exceed the suggested serving.

Use consistently each day; joint support supplements are generally intended for use over several months.

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, with the lid tightly closed. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if the safety seal is broken or missing. The company suggests that consumers pair CartiVex with habits widely recommended for joint health, such as:

Low-impact activity like walking, swimming or cycling

Gentle stretching and strength exercises that support the muscles around the joints

Maintaining a healthy body weight, which reduces load on the knees and hips

A balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and sources of omega-3 fats Adequate sleep and hydration CartiVex Side Effects, Safety and Responsible Use CartiVex is intended for healthy adults aged 18 and over. The company advises the following:

Consult a healthcare professional before use if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, planning surgery, have a medical condition or take any prescription medication.

Blood thinners: Turmeric and Coleus forskohlii may affect blood clotting. People taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet medication, such as warfarin, clopidogrel or daily aspirin, should speak to their doctor first.

Blood pressure and heart medication: Forskolin may lower blood pressure and may interact with blood pressure or heart medications.

Diabetes medication: Turmeric may affect blood sugar levels and could add to the effect of glucose-lowering medication.

Other medications: Piperine can affect how the body processes certain medications. A pharmacist or doctor can advise on possible interactions.

Gallbladder conditions: People with gallstones or gallbladder disease should seek medical advice before using turmeric supplements. Surgery: Discontinue use at least two weeks before a scheduled surgery unless advised otherwise by a doctor. Mild digestive effects such as stomach upset or heartburn are occasionally reported with turmeric supplements. The company recommends stopping use and consulting a healthcare provider if any unusual reaction occurs. CartiVex should not be used in place of prescribed medication, physical therapy or any treatment recommended by a doctor. The company also notes that a manufacturing facility being registered with the FDA does not mean the FDA has approved the product; the FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they are sold. CartiVex Price, Availability and Guarantee CartiVex is sold through the CartiVex official website. At the time of this announcement, the company offers the following packages:

Package Supply Price Shipping 2 Bottles 60 days $158 total Shipping added at checkout 3 Bottles 90 days $207 total Free shipping (US) 6 Bottles 180 days $294 total Free shipping (US)

Prices are listed in US dollars and may change. Consumers in the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries can view international shipping costs and delivery times at checkout.

According to the company, every order is a one-time purchase with no automatic renewal or subscription billing. Orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. According to the company, customers who are not satisfied after at least 30 days of consistent use can contact customer support at.... Consumers should review the full refund policy on the official website before purchasing.

The company advises consumers to buy only through the official website to ensure they receive genuine product and remain covered by the guarantee:

Company Information and Product Positioning

CartiVex is distributed by Instituto Experience, based in Lakeland, Florida. The company describes the CartiVex joint support formula as a straightforward, turmeric-centered blend for adults who prefer a single daily capsule over multi-pill routines.

The company positions CartiVex around three principles:



Simplicity: one capsule, once a day, with a glass of water.

Absorption: pairing turmeric's curcuminoids with black pepper extract, reflecting research on curcumin bioavailability. Responsible use: clear safety guidance, a stated money-back guarantee and no subscription billing.

The company states that CartiVex is not presented as a replacement for medical care and that individual results vary.

Looking Ahead

Interest in botanical approaches to healthy aging continues to grow, and the company expects consumer questions about ingredient quality, dosage transparency and absorption to shape the category. The company states that it intends to continue providing clear label information and responsible-use guidance to help consumers make informed decisions, and it encourages anyone considering a joint support supplement to involve their healthcare provider in that decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CartiVex?

The CartiVex supplement is a once-daily dietary supplement capsule formulated with turmeric root extract, a turmeric extract standardized to 95% curcuminoids, Coleus forskohlii and BioPerine® black pepper extract. It is designed to support everyday joint comfort and mobility as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Is CartiVex a medication?

No. CartiVex is a dietary supplement. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including arthritis.

What form does CartiVex come in?

CartiVex comes in capsule form.

How do I take CartiVex?

The suggested serving is one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. Do not exceed the suggested serving.

Can I take CartiVex with food?

The label directs one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. Many people find it easiest to take alongside breakfast, and taking turmeric supplements with food may help reduce the chance of stomach upset. Follow the directions on the label.

Why does CartiVex contain two types of turmeric?

The formula uses a concentrated 4:1 turmeric root extract along with an extract standardized to 95% curcuminoids. According to the company, this combines the broader profile of the whole root with a consistent level of curcuminoids.

Why is black pepper extract included?

Curcumin is poorly absorbed on its own. Piperine, the active compound in black pepper, has been studied for its ability to increase curcumin absorption.

What is Coleus forskohlii?

Coleus forskohlii is a plant from the mint family traditionally used in Ayurvedic practice. It contains forskolin. Human research specific to joint comfort is limited.

Has CartiVex been clinically tested?

No clinical trial has been published on the finished CartiVex formula. The research referenced by the company relates to individual ingredients.

How long should I use CartiVex?

Joint support supplements are generally intended for consistent daily use over several months. Individual results vary.

Can CartiVex rebuild or regenerate cartilage?

No dietary supplement has been proven to regenerate cartilage, and CartiVex should not be interpreted as doing so. It is intended to support general joint comfort and mobility.

Can CartiVex replace my arthritis medication or pain reliever?

No. Do not stop or change any prescribed medication without speaking to your doctor.

Who should not take CartiVex?

People under 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and anyone with a medical condition or taking prescription medication should consult a healthcare professional before use. People taking blood thinners, blood pressure medication or diabetes medication, and those with gallbladder conditions, should be especially careful.

What are the possible CartiVex side effects?

The CartiVex ingredients are generally well tolerated, but as with other turmeric supplements, mild digestive upset or heartburn can occur. Stop use and contact a healthcare provider if you experience any unusual reaction.

Can I take CartiVex with other supplements?

Some supplements, such as fish oil, ginkgo or garlic, may also affect blood clotting. Speak with a pharmacist or doctor before combining supplements.

Is CartiVex approved by the FDA?

The FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they are sold. Registration of a manufacturing facility with the FDA is not the same as FDA approval of a product.

Where can I buy CartiVex?

CartiVex is sold only through the CartiVex official website, getcartivex.com. Buying from the official website helps ensure genuine product and coverage under the company's guarantee.

What is the CartiVex price?

At the time of this announcement, packages range from $158 for two bottles to $294 for six bottles. Prices may change; the current price is shown on the official website.

Where can I read CartiVex reviews?

The official website shows customer quotes that the company itself labels as illustrative and not verified reviews of specific individuals. Consumers looking for CartiVex reviews should consider independent sources, review the label and ingredient research, and remember that individual results vary.

Is there a subscription?

No. According to the company, each order is a one-time purchase with no automatic renewal.

Is there a money-back guarantee?

Yes. The company states that orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers should review the full terms on the official website.

Can I order CartiVex in the UK or Canada?

The company indicates that international buyers can view shipping costs and delivery times at checkout on the official website.

About CartiVex

CartiVex is a once-daily joint support dietary supplement available as CartiVex capsules, formulated with turmeric root extract, turmeric extract standardized to 95% curcuminoids, Coleus forskohlii and BioPerine® black pepper extract. The product is designed for adults seeking a simple daily routine to support joint comfort and mobility, and it is sold through the CartiVex official website with a 60-day money-back guarantee and no subscription billing. Learn more at cartivex

Media Contact



Company: Instituto Experience (distributor of CartiVex)

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Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190 Address: Lakeland, FL 33804, United States