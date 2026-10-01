Buses Market Size To Reach 0.12 Billion By 2030 With 12 CAGR

Buses Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Buses Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The buses market has been witnessing significant growth driven by increasing urbanization and evolving transportation needs. Rising demand for efficient and sustainable public transit options is shaping the industry's development. Let's explore the current market size, major growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends that are influencing the future of the buses sector.

Steady Expansion of the Buses Market Size

The buses market has experienced robust growth in recent years, valued at $77.2 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach $83.21 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This upward trend in the historical period has been largely fueled by the expansion of urban public transportation systems, widespread adoption of diesel buses, government funding toward mass transit infrastructure, rising demand for intercity travel, and the development of school transport networks.

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Promising Growth Outlook for the Buses Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, with forecasts estimating a rise to $113.27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This future growth is anticipated to stem from a shift toward electric and zero-emission buses, greater integration of smart mobility technologies in bus fleets, increasing demand for eco-friendly public transport solutions, expansion of smart city transportation frameworks, and growth in tourism and long-distance travel. Key trends during this period will include rapid electrification of public transit fleets, adoption of telematics and fleet management systems, increased use of low-floor and accessible bus models, rising popularity of luxury and comfort coaches for long-distance travel, and the spread of digital ticketing and payment systems.

Defining Characteristics and Role of Buses in Passenger Transport

Buses are large motor vehicles designed to carry passengers over various distances, ranging from short urban routes to long-distance intercity travel. These vehicles prioritize efficiency, safety, and comfort, featuring high passenger capacities, durable structures, fuel-efficient technologies, and modern safety and comfort enhancements. Their design supports organized passenger movement in urban, regional, and intercity transport networks by providing reliable mass transit solutions.

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Impact of Growing Tourism and Travel on Buses Market Expansion

One of the primary factors fueling the buses market growth is the rise in tourism and travel activities. As disposable incomes increase, more people are able to spend on leisure, business, and recreational travel, both domestically and internationally. Buses play a vital role by offering cost-effective, flexible, and comfortable transportation for group travel, sightseeing excursions, and intercity connectivity. For example, in February 2026, VisitBritain reported that inbound tourism to the UK would reach 45.5 million visits, generating around $45.3 billion (£35.7 billion) in spending. This represents a 4% increase in visitor numbers and a 7% rise in nominal spending compared to 2025, or a 5% real growth. This surge in tourism directly supports the expanding demand for buses.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Buses Industry

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the buses market. However, Europe is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Buses Market Size to Reach 0.12 Billion by 2030 with 12 CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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