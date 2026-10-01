Xorro And SOMA.Finance Power The Future Of Fan Ownership In Celebrity-Backed Ventures

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform enables creators, influencers, and celebrities to offer real equity to their most passionate fans.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xorro, the groundbreaking investment platform transforming how creators, influencers, celebrities, artists, and athletes raise capital directly from their fanbases, today announced a strategic partnership with SOMA.The alliance merges Xorro's vision for community-driven funding with SOMA's SEC-compliant technology infrastructure (through their affiliate broker dealer, Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated)-empowering creator-founders to turn fans and followers into active co-owners of their next business ventures.The Opportunity: The Shift from Engagement to OwnershipThe creator economy is surging to exceed a $480 billion valuation by 2027. Yet traditional sources of capital consistently overlook the power and built-in distribution of digital communities, leaving ambitious creator-entrepreneurs bound to conventional, outdated funding models. Meanwhile, millions of loyal fans are eager to do more than just hit "like"-they want a real stake in the brands they believe in.Xorro bridges this gap by enabling creators to launch equity campaigns directly to their audiences. This community-based approach transforms traditional fundraising into an inclusive growth engine where fans share in the ultimate financial upside.Executive Insights"Creators build multi-million dollar brands on the back of community trust, yet traditional finance forces them into rigid, legacy funding boxes. Xorro changes the game by giving fans a real seat at the table. Partnering with SOMA ensures our platform is powered by ironclad compliance and cutting-edge financial engineering from day one."- Mark Tibbatts, Co-Founder & CEO, Xorro"Tokenizing community equity is the future of retail capital formation, but it requires rock-solid regulatory backing. Our infrastructure and licensing will give Xorro the compliant engine it needs to safely bridge creators with global investor audiences, including those in the U.S., while also allowing for there to be a first of its kind marketplace for the trading of these assets."- Will Corkin, Co-Founder & COO, SOMAEngineered for Compliance and ScaleBy leveraging SOMA's regulatory infrastructure-one of the first platforms designed to issue and trade digital securities under SEC frameworks in the U.S. and globally-Xorro delivers three core capabilities:Institutional Compliance Infrastructure: Built-in KYC, AML, and regulatory oversight seamlessly protect both creators and retail investors.Tokenization Architecture: Frictionless creation and management of digital securities tied to real-world creator assets and enterprises.Broker-Dealer Alignment: Direct integration with FINRA-licensed frameworks ensures full legal integrity for every offering.A New Era for Creator + Community FinanceWith SOMA operating behind the scenes, Xorro unlocks an entirely new asset class, giving influencers, artists, and athletes the tools to transform social media engagement into true financial partnership and shared wealth.What's NextXorro officially launches this month featuring an exclusive inaugural cohort of high-profile creator-founded ventures across tech, consumer goods, media, and lifestyle sectors.To learn more or apply for upcoming investment rounds, visit xorro or soma.Media Contact:Joe RichardsonSenior Marketing Manager...About XorroXorro is an innovative venture investment platform born out of New Social Theory (NST), designed to democratize capital access for creator-led businesses. By turning audience engagement into financial equity, Xorro empowers creators, influencers, and athletes to raise growth capital directly from their fanbases in a secure, transparent ecosystem.About SOMASOMA will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets and compliant digital securities. SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA") will be a fully compliant decentralized exchange (“DEX”) and suite of products for institutional and retail investors, including those from the United States. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets and digital securities, and a semi-permissionless, regulated DeFi marketplace. All securities services are offered though Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated.Website:About Tritaurian Capital, IncorporatedTritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available here. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Tritaurian is also the first broker-dealer to be approved to allow peer-to-peer decentralized trading of listed and non-listed equities and bonds. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.Website:

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Xorro and SOMA Power the Future of Fan Ownership in Celebrity-Backed Ventures News Provided By New Social Theory October 01, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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