Tedx Talks Releases Shannon Fernando's Tedxbeverlygrove Talk On Global Health, Food Security, And The Limits Of Aid

Shannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-C, Nurse Practitioner and Global Health Leader, TEDx Speaker

Shannon Fernando went to Turkana to treat hunger with medicine. A woman named Mary said she had the wrong prescription. Her TEDxBeverlyGrove talk is now live.

- Shannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-CWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-C, founder and CEO of Alabaster International, has released her TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 talk, "The Permission Principle," built around a 2019 medical mission to Turkana, Kenya that changed how she defines aid."Hunger isn't a scarcity problem. It's a permission problem."- Shannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-CDelivered March 14, 2026 at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, the talk traces Fernando's work bringing the Ethiopian staple crop Enset across an international border into Kenya for the first time in the crop's history, a nearly two year process built on earning institutional and community trust rather than assuming it.The talk is now live as part of TEDxBeverlyGrove's full 2026 speaker series distribution, produced by Marvin V. Acuna.About Shannon FernandoShannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-C, is a family nurse practitioner and global nonprofit leader advancing healthcare access, women's entrepreneurship, and food security for indigenous women and their families in East Africa and South Asia. She is the Founder and CEO of Alabaster International and works directly in remote regions of Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Sri Lanka to elevate local voices and advance equity and justice for marginalized women. Her work has been recognized with the Humanitarian Award from the 15th Annual Taste Awards, Los Angeles Times nominations, and features in NPR, LA Times, and Spectrum News. Named a 2024 Commitment-Maker by the Clinton Global Initiative, Fernando leads Alabaster's initiatives to combat hunger in East Africa. Alabaster has also joined the U.S. State Department's Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS) Champion Program, was named a 2025 Food Planet Prize Longlist nominee, and was selected as an F5 Tech for Good winner.About TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, "Reimagining the Possible," was held Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre, West Hollywood, California. The event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks are being released online as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Marvin V. AcunaMarvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge, without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

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The Permission Principle | Shannon Fernando, MSN-FNP-C | TEDxBeverly Grove

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TEDx Talks Releases Shannon Fernando's TEDxBeverlyGrove Talk on Global Health, Food Security, and the Limits of Aid News Provided By TEDxBeverlyGrove October 01, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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