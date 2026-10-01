Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise Of King-P Is Published As A Fictional Literary Work

Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King P

South African author and visionaire Peter Mantu has published Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P as a fictional narrative that uses a royal kingdom setting.

- Peter MantuDURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South African author Peter Mantu has announced the publication of Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P, a fictional literary work that combines storytelling, allegory and technology-themed world-building.The story follows King-P, a fictional monarch whose journey begins with an encounter with Bitcoin and blockchain technology. As the narrative develops, King-P is confronted with questions surrounding leadership, knowledge, decision-making, collaboration, competition and responsibility.Rather than presenting itself as a technical manual or factual guide, Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P uses a fictional kingdom and its characters to introduce readers to concepts associated with the evolving world of digital technology.At its heart, the book is about learning, leadership, responsibility and the choices people make when confronted with something new.A Fictional Journey Through the KingdomThe book is structured around 12 chapters, following King-P as he encounters different people, challenges and perspectives. A central feature of the story is the fictional Cryptocurrency Council, a group representing different areas of knowledge and expertise. The council becomes part of King-P's journey as he seeks to understand the unfamiliar technological landscape introduced into his kingdom.The narrative incorporates themes including:Discovery and learning - King-P's introduction to Bitcoin, blockchain and emerging technology.Leadership - the responsibilities associated with guiding a kingdom through periods of uncertainty and change.Knowledge and understanding - the importance of asking questions and seeking different perspectives.Collaboration - the role of specialists and advisers in helping the fictional kingdom navigate new challenges.Competition - relationships between rival kingdoms and the effect of competing ideas on communities.Governance - questions surrounding rules, decision-making and responsibility.Innovation and change - the impact of unfamiliar technology on established systems and traditions.Trust and responsibility - the relationships between leaders, advisers and members of the fictional kingdom.The Story's Major ChaptersThe storyline progresses through a series of events that shape King-P's development as a fictional leader.1. The Proclamation introduces King-P's decision to explore a new technological frontier and establish a direction for his kingdom.2. The Quest Begins follows his early encounters with Bitcoin and blockchain concepts as he begins a process of discovery and learning.3. The Cryptocurrency Council introduces the group of fictional advisers whose different areas of knowledge contribute to King-P's understanding of the new technology.4. Bitcoin's Rise and The Bitcoin Battle develop the central conflict of the story, introducing changing circumstances and competing perspectives within the kingdom.5. The Great Halving incorporates the concept of Bitcoin's programmed supply reduction into the fictional storyline.6. The Regulatory Challenge introduces questions concerning rules, governance and how institutions respond to technological change.7. The Cryptocurrency War expands the fictional world through the introduction of a rival kingdom and its own digital project, RoyalCoin. The storyline uses the rivalry to explore competition, cooperation and public trust.8. The Final Push and The Triumph of King-P bring the central narrative toward its conclusion, with the story reflecting on the lessons King-P encounters throughout his journey.A Story About Technology, Leadership and ResponsibilityWhile Bitcoin and blockchain provide an important backdrop to the narrative, the book's broader themes extend to leadership, education, innovation, collaboration and social responsibility. The fictional kingdom allows these themes to be presented through characters and events rather than through a conventional technical or academic format.The book is intended as a creative work of fiction, with its characters, kingdom and events serving as narrative devices through which readers can explore ideas surrounding technological change and leadership.From Book to ScreenThe world established in Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P has also created opportunities for further creative development, including discussions around a potential film or screen adaptation. The project is open to enquiries from producers, production companies and other media professionals interested in exploring the story's potential for adaptation.Publication and AvailabilityBitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P is available online through the following official platforms:Bitcoin Royalty - The BookKing P Empire - Bitcoin RoyaltyAbout Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-PBitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P is a fictional narrative by Peter Mantu that combines a royal kingdom setting with themes of technology, leadership, learning, governance, competition and responsibility.Through the fictional journey of King-P and the characters surrounding him, the book explores how individuals and communities can encounter unfamiliar ideas and technologies and respond to change.About Bitcoin RoyaltyBitcoin Royalty is the official project identity associated with Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P. The project provides information about the book and related creative developments through its official website.Bitcoin Royalty Official WebsiteMedia Contact - See Contact Details Below.Editorial NoteBitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P is presented as a work of fiction. The characters, kingdom, events and narrative circumstances are part of the creative story. The publication is not presented as financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

Peter Mantu

Bitcoin Royalty

+27 64 981 9285

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Bitcoin Royalty: The Rise of King-P Is Published as a Fictional Literary Work News Provided By Bitcoin Royalty October 01, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Movie Industry, Technology



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