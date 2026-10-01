CEN Founder Aaron Baer Praises Trump's New Education Freedom Tax Credit

To raise awareness of President Trump's new Education Freedom Tax Credit, CEN SGO is launching a new campaign titled, "Stop Settling."

CEN SGO helps Christian schools and families navigate the federal program and maximize participation, building on the network's experience serving thousands of families and more than 200 Christian schools in eight states.

One of the nation's premiere Christian public policy organizations, CCV seeks the good of our neighbors by advocating for public policy that reflects the truth of the Gospel.

Prominent Christian leader says the tax credit will give families access to high-quality Christian education options nationwide.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As President Trump unveiled the rules for the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit today, Aaron Baer, president of Center for Christian Virtue and founder of Christian Education Network, praised the move as a victory for families seeking better schools:"Countless parents have prayed for a way to rescue their children from failing schools, and the Trump Administration has answered those prayers by creating the Education Freedom Tax Credit. Families can stop settling for a broken public system and expect more. This initiative is an incredible blessing that returns power to parents, given that:.The thoughtful implementation of rules demands high accountability, mandating that Scholarship Granting Organizations dedicate no less than 90 percent of their revenue to funding scholarships..The framework also offers remarkable incentives to donors, allowing individual taxpayers to claim up to a $1,700 tax credit for their generous contributions..Most importantly, the rules establish broad access by qualifying students from households earning up to 300 percent of the area median gross income.Through this visionary program, the administration is transforming American education, ensuring our children receive the high-quality, values-driven instruction they truly deserve."Center for Christian Virtue's Christian Education Network is also launching a national campaign to promote President Trump's new Education Freedom Tax Credit and Christian Education Network Scholarship Granting Organization. To build on CEN's growing national effort to expand access to Christian education,“Stop Settling, Expect More,” will run through the end of the year to introduce families to CEN SGO and the new credit before it takes effect January 1, 2027.Recently, CEN announced partnerships with organizations in seven other states to launch state affiliates to advocate for the expansion of Christian education and to help students, donors, and schools access the new Education Freedom Tax Credit:.The Pennsylvania Christian Education Network (Pennsylvania Family Institute).The Virginia Christian Education Network (Virginia Family Foundation).The Indiana Christian Education Network (Indiana Family Institute).The Georgia Christian Education Network (Frontline Policy Council).The Massachusetts Education Network (Massachusetts Family Institute).The Alaska Christian Education Network (The Alaska Family Council).The Kentucky Christian Education Network (The Kentucky Family Foundation)CEN SGO is designed to help Christian schools and families navigate the federal program and maximize participation, building on the network's experience serving thousands of families and more than 200 Christian schools in eight states.Christian schools, families and donors can learn more at CENSGO.###About CCVAs Ohio's largest Christian public policy organization, Center for Christian Virtue seeks the good of our neighbors by advocating for public policy that reflects the truth of the Gospel.About CENLaunched in 2025, Christian Education Network brings together Evangelical and Catholic schools to advocate for protecting and expanding Christian education. Based on the successful model of the Ohio Christian Education Network, CEN partners with state advocacy leaders to give Christian school leaders a voice in the public policy debates of the day. CEN also partners with local church leaders to launch new Christian schools in churches.

Michael Andrews

Center for Christian Virtue

+1 513-733-5775

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CCV's Christian Education Network has launched a national campaign touting the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit.

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CEN founder Aaron Baer Praises Trump's New Education Freedom Tax Credit News Provided By Center for Christian Virtue October 01, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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