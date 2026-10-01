Hensley / Elam Completes AI-Enabled Managed IT Services Platform

Russ Hensley CEO

Kentucky managed IT and cybersecurity provider completes its Halo transition and adds Huntress to its AI-enabled technology stack.

- Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / ElamLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hensley / Elam, a Kentucky-based provider of managed IT services, business IT support and managed cybersecurity services, today announced the completion of its transition to a fully AI-enabled managed services platform.The final phase of the company's multi-year modernization includes the completed transition to Halo for professional services automation and the addition of Huntress to its cybersecurity stack.These investments build upon Hensley / Elam's earlier transitions to NinjaOne for remote monitoring, endpoint management and patching, and SentinelOne's Vigilance team for managed endpoint detection and response.Together, Halo, Huntress, NinjaOne and SentinelOne provide the operational foundation for how Hensley / Elam supports, manages and protects customer technology environments.“This was not simply about replacing one piece of software with another,” said Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam.“We have modernized every major layer of our managed services operation. The completed platform gives our team better information, stronger automation and broader visibility while keeping experienced people responsible for every important service and security decision.”Halo now serves as the central service-delivery platform for Hensley / Elam, connecting customer support requests, service workflows, escalation processes, service-level tracking, asset information, agreements, projects, reporting and automation.The completed platform supports Hensley / Elam's managed IT services and cybersecurity operations across Lexington, London, Somerset and the surrounding Central and Southeastern Kentucky markets. It provides the company's regional service teams with consistent workflows, shared operational visibility and a unified approach to business IT support.Halo also establishes a foundation for expanding customer self-service, service reporting and automated communication. By bringing service information and workflows into one operating platform, Hensley / Elam can provide its team with better context throughout the lifecycle of each customer request.The addition of Huntress introduces another layer of managed cybersecurity capabilities into the Hensley / Elam technology stack. Huntress combines AI-assisted threat investigation with human security expertise to help identify suspicious activity, connect security signals and accelerate the investigation of potential threats.Huntress complements the company's existing use of SentinelOne's AI-powered endpoint detection and response technology and the SentinelOne Vigilance security operations team. Together, these technologies strengthen Hensley / Elam's ability to provide managed cybersecurity services and 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring for supported customer environments.NinjaOne provides the endpoint management and patching layer of the platform. Its automation and AI-assisted patch intelligence help the Hensley / Elam team evaluate updates, identify potential problems, manage devices and coordinate operating system and application patching.“Artificial intelligence is now present throughout our service-delivery stack, but it does not replace the experience and judgment of our team,” Hensley said.“It helps our engineers see more information, recognize patterns, automate routine work and respond with better context. Our customers still have knowledgeable people who understand their organizations and remain accountable for the outcome.”The completed modernization creates a connected operating model spanning customer service and support management through Halo; endpoint monitoring, management and patching through NinjaOne; managed cybersecurity capabilities through Huntress; and AI-powered endpoint detection and response through SentinelOne.It also brings workflow automation, service reporting, asset information and operational visibility together across the Hensley / Elam organization.The company expects the unified platform to support continued growth while providing a more consistent experience for customers across Kentucky and the Southeastern United States.Hensley / Elam will continue refining its service workflows, customer portal, reporting and AI and automation services as additional operational information is gathered through the completed platform.About Hensley / ElamFounded in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1998, Hensley / Elam is a Kentucky managed service provider delivering managed IT services, business IT support, managed cybersecurity services, cloud solutions, business communications, project IT services, and AI and automation services.With operations serving Lexington, London and Somerset, Hensley / Elam helps businesses across Central and Southeastern Kentucky improve technology performance, strengthen cybersecurity and prepare for future growth.The company combines nearly three decades of experience with modern endpoint management, 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, workflow automation and strategic technology guidance.

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Hensley / Elam Completes AI-Enabled Managed IT Services Platform News Provided By Hensley Elam October 01, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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