MDS-Aqualia Joins Leading Utilities Of The World, Bringing Texas Water Expertise To A Global Network

MDS Aqualia

Rebecca Marcucci, Senior Executive VP MDS-Aqualia / Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development Director Aqualia US

MDS Aqualia Joins Leading Utilities of the World

Howard Neukrug, Chair of the Leading Utilities of the World Network / Rebecca Marcucci, Senior Executive VP MDS-Aqualia

Recognition makes MDS-Aqualia the only privately operated U.S. utility represented in the global network, connecting TX water with an international community

- Rebecca Marcucci, Senior Executive Vice President of MDS-AqualiaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MDS-Aqualia, a leading water and wastewater operations company serving communities across Texas, has joined Leading Utilities of the World (LUOW), an international network of water utilities committed to innovation, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. The recognition was highlighted during WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans, where MDS-Aqualia was welcomed into the organization.LUOW brings together 89 member utilities serving more than 300 million people across 31 countries, including PUB Singapore, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Berliner Wasserbetriebe, and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Among the U.S. organizations represented in the network, MDS-Aqualia is the only privately operated utility member, reflecting the organization's recognition of the company's operational excellence, emergency preparedness and response capabilities, innovation, and commitment to serving communities across Texas.MDS-Aqualia joins the network with a distinctive perspective shaped by its experience supporting Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) across Texas, one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States and an area facing increasingly complex water management challenges. The company brings extensive expertise in utility operations, service continuity, and emergency response developed through decades of managing water and wastewater systems in a state regularly affected by hurricanes, floods, droughts, and extreme weather events. Alongside respected Texas utilities already represented in LUOW, such as Houston Water, Austin Water and San Antonio Water System (SAWS), MDS-Aqualia contributes a unique private-sector perspective to the exchange of best practices and innovation.“MDS-Aqualia brings a unique perspective to Leading Utilities of the World,” said Sam Dennis, Program Manager, Leading Utilities of the World.“As a utility within Texas, it operates in a one-of-a-kind climate and environment, which will become increasingly relevant in a world affected by climate change. We are excited to learn from them about how to cope with hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters.”The membership creates new opportunities for MDS-Aqualia to exchange knowledge with leading utilities worldwide while sharing lessons learned from serving rapidly growing Texas communities.“Joining Leading Utilities of the World gives MDS-Aqualia the opportunity to connect with leaders in our industry, exchange ideas and learn from water utilities around the world,” said Rebecca Marcucci, Senior Executive Vice President of MDS-Aqualia.“We also look forward to sharing the experience we have gained supporting Texas communities and Municipal Utility Districts facing growth, infrastructure and water resource challenges.”Through LUOW, MDS-Aqualia will participate in collaborative initiatives focused on infrastructure resilience, asset management, operational efficiency, digitalization, water reuse and workforce development. The company also expects to bring global best practices and innovations back to Texas communities, strengthening long-term water security and service reliability.As it expands its engagement with the international water sector, MDS-Aqualia remains focused on its core mission: supporting Municipal Utility Districts and communities across Texas with reliable water and wastewater services, responsible infrastructure management, and long-term resilience.About MDS AqualiaMDS-Aqualia is a water and wastewater operations company serving communities and Municipal Utility Districts across Texas. MDS brings extensive local experience in utility operations, customer service, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure management, combined with Aqualia's international expertise and resources.MDS was established in 2007 and provides water and wastewater management services to more than 125,000 connections in the Greater Houston area. In January 2024, Aqualia acquired a controlling stake in MDS, combining MDS's local Texas expertise with Aqualia's international water-sector experience.Aqualia operates in 19 countries, employs more than 14,400 professionals, and provides water and sanitation services to 44.9 million people.Together, MDS-Aqualia combines local Texas knowledge with international water-sector experience to support reliable, resilient and future-ready water and wastewater services.Media ContactAndrea Gomez 832-858-5850Erika Abboud 832-216-0122...

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

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MDS-Aqualia Joins Leading Utilities of the World, Bringing Texas Water Expertise to a Global Network News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC October 01, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Technology, World & Regional



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