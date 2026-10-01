Peace Care Communities Receive Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Certification From The American Heart Association

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peace Care St. Ann's and Peace Care St. Joseph's Receive Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Certification from the American Heart Association

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peace Care St. Ann's and Peace Care St. Joseph's have each earned the Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Certification offered by the American Heart Association®, a global force changing the future of health for all. The certification provides an evidence-based framework for evaluating skilled nursing facilities against the American Heart Association's rigorous science-based requirements for heart failure (HF) patients, including program management, patient and caregiver education and support, care coordination, clinical management, and quality improvement.

“This certification reflects our commitment at Peace Care St. Joseph's to providing high-quality, evidence-based care for residents living with heart failure. It recognizes the dedication of our team and our continued focus on coordinated care, education, and improved outcomes,” said Maggie Tadrous, Administrator, Peace Care St. Joseph's.

Nearly 1 in 4 HF patients are readmitted within 30 days of discharge, and approximately half are readmitted within 6 months; about one quarter of readmissions may be preventable. This certification can support facilities' efforts to stop preventable readmissions.

“Earning this certification is an important achievement for Peace Care St. Ann's and reflects the work of our interdisciplinary team, including our clinical, nursing, social work, and support teams, to strengthen heart failure care and transitions,” said Bob Reyes, Administrator, Peace Care St. Ann's.

Joan Kowalski, Director of Staff Development, who served as the certification project leader, added, "Our journey began in January of this year, which included the teams at both communities participating in educational sessions, in-services, and meetings to implement enhanced heart failure protocols and meet AHA's requirements. I could not be prouder of the work they put into achieving this certification."

“Having both Peace Care St. Ann's and Peace Care St. Joseph's earn this certification reflects an organization-wide commitment to evidence-based practices, coordinated transitions, education and continuous quality improvement,” said Kyle Hreben, CEO of Peace Care.“We are proud to advance specialized heart failure care across both of our communities.”

To be eligible for this certification, the facility must be in the U.S. or a U.S. territory and implement an HF program that uses a standardized method of delivering clinical care based on current evidence-based guidelines. Learn more about this certification and others at Heart/CertifiedCare.

About Peace Care:

Peace Care comprises two skilled nursing communities, Peace Care St. Ann's and Peace Care St. Joseph's, offering a range of services that include short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care, respite care, pastoral care, hospice care, a heart failure specialty program and adult medical daycare. Peace Care is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace and offers the only nonprofit, faith-based senior communities in Jersey City and Hudson County. Peace Care is also a part of the Peace Ministries family of ministries. Peace Care St. Ann's is located at 198 Old Bergen Road, Jersey City, NJ 07305, and Peace Care St. Joseph's is located at 537 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306.

Dawn Woods

Peace Care

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Peace Care Communities Receive Skilled Nursing Facility Heart Failure Certification from the American Heart Association News Provided By Peace Care October 01, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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