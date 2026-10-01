MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TbilisiExperts evaluated 24 accounting firms and listed 10. MyBookkeeper, led by Levan Jojua, ranks first for monthly tax filings, from 180 GEL a month.

TBILISI, TBILISI, GEORGIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-four accounting practices in Tbilisi were evaluated for the 2026 ranking of accountants in Tbilisi published by TbilisiExperts, which checks each firm against its own published scope and fees and keeps the ones that file with the Revenue Service of Georgia every month for foreign-owned businesses. Ten were listed.MyBookkeeper ranked #1 on the list, updated October 1, 2026, and carries the directory's "Best for monthly tax filings" badge.Georgia runs its tax system on a monthly calendar. An individual entrepreneur with small business status pays 1% on business income, and 3% from the month gross income passes GEL 500,000 in a calendar year, with the return and the payment due by the 15th of the following month. Employers report the salaries they paid and the tax they withheld by the same date. Annual financial statements go to the Service for Accounting, Reporting and Auditing Supervision (SARAS) by October 1 of the following year.#1: MYBOOKKEEPER, THE TOP-RANKED ACCOUNTANT IN TBILISI, GEORGIAWebsite: mybookkeeperWhatsApp: +995 511 55 55 26Office: 16 Ateni Street, Tbilisi, GeorgiaLanguages: English, Russian, GeorgianClients: individual entrepreneurs and LLCs registered in Georgia, including VAT-registered businesses, companies with employees and Virtual Zone companiesMyBookkeeper keeps the books and files the monthly declarations for individual entrepreneurs and LLCs, at a price the owner can read before making contact. Each of its three packages is banded by the number of transactions in a month, not by revenue, and every band is published. The practice is led by Levan Jojua, its CEO and Lead Tax Adviser, and the free first consultation is with him.WHY MYBOOKKEEPER WAS RANKED FIRSTEach line below is a reason the list gives for the placement, and each one is checkable on the firm's own pages.- Ranked #1 of 10 accountants listed, from 24 evaluated, on the TbilisiExperts list updated October 1, 2026, with the badge "Best for monthly tax filings"- MyBookkeeper is led by Levan Jojua, who has spent more than 13 years in taxation, accounting and financial compliance, including senior roles in tax management, accounting and audit- The free 30-minute consultation is with Levan Jojua himself, not a sales team, so questions about how a business is set up go straight to him- MyBookkeeper publishes its prices by transaction count, from 180 GEL a month for up to ten transactions and from 315 GEL once the business is VAT registered or has staff, plus VAT- Every declaration is filed on rs, the Revenue Service portal, ahead of the 15th, months with no income included- MyBookkeeper carries the liability when a filing error is its own- One team covers VAT, payroll, Virtual Zone companies and SARAS reporting- A takeover from a previous accountant usually takes one to two weeks- MyBookkeeper's website shows a 5.0 rating from 27 Google reviews- MyBookkeeper works in English, Russian and Georgian from a Tbilisi office at 16 Ateni StreetMYBOOKKEEPER'S FEES AND TIMINGThe figures below come from MyBookkeeper's published price list.- Lite, for individual entrepreneurs, freelancers and LLCs with simple books that are not VAT registered: 180 GEL a month for up to 10 transactions, 315 GEL for 11 to 30 and 495 GEL for 31 to 60- Business, for VAT-registered businesses, companies with employees and Virtual Zone, International Company Status and Free Industrial Zone companies: 315 GEL, 495 GEL and 855 GEL across the same three bands- Premium, which adds 30 minutes a month of senior tax consulting and a tax structure review twice a year: 675 GEL, 855 GEL and 1,305 GEL- Above 60 transactions a month the price is quoted, and all prices exclude 18% VAT- A transaction is one bank statement row or cash movement: an invoice, a payment received or an expense paid- The annual tax return is part of every package. Bought on its own it costs 180 GEL, and back-year filing costs 270 GEL for each month filedMYBOOKKEEPER'S SPECIALTIES- Accounting for individual entrepreneurs, including the monthly 1% declaration and reverse-charge VAT- Accounting for LLCs, including corporate tax and dividends- Monthly tax declarations, filed on rs before the 15th- VAT registration, the qualification interview, monthly VAT returns and input VAT reclaim- Payroll, with salary tax withholding and pension declarations- Accounting for Virtual Zone and IT companies- Annual tax returns- Financial reporting to SARAS- Accounting restoration, where missed declarations are filed and the books are put back in orderReverse-charge VAT shows why owners hand the monthly cycle over. Under Article 161 of the Tax Code of Georgia, a service bought by a Georgian business from a supplier that is not established in Georgia is subject to VAT under the reverse charge, at the standard 18% rate. MyBookkeeper states that this applies whether or not the buyer is itself registered for VAT, and it includes reverse VAT declarations in every package, the lowest one included.What the list credits is the combination, not any single feature. Ants and Bookkeeping also publish monthly prices, and Ants and Countman also offer a free first consultation. MyBookkeeper publishes every band of every package, puts its lead adviser on the first call and takes on the liability for its own filing errors.CONS- All published prices exclude 18% VAT, and the Lite package bills its first quarter upfront- Above 60 transactions a month there is no published price, only a quote- Tax advice is not part of the Lite or Business packages and is sold separately- Office hours run Monday to Thursday, 10:00 to 17:00- The website is in English only, although the team also works in Russian and Georgian#2: TBILISI EXPATTbilisi Expat is the expat-facing generalist of the five. It publishes transaction-banded accounting packages on the same scale, from 180 GEL a month for a light individual entrepreneur workload and from 315 GEL for a VAT-registered business, plus VAT, and states that its rates sit 10% below comparable services in the market. The same team registers individual entrepreneurs and LLCs, opens business bank accounts and offers tax consulting and a virtual office, which makes it a fit for someone still setting up in Georgia and more service than an owner who only needs the books kept.Pros:- Published monthly accounting packages from 180 GEL, plus VAT- Registration, a business bank account, a virtual office and accounting from one team- Free consultation before any engagement- Works in English, Russian and GeorgianCons:- Accounting is one service among several and is not sold on its own- Published prices exclude 18% VAT, and the Lite package bills its first quarter upfront- Above 60 transactions a month the price is quoted#3: ANTSAnts is the scale option. It has served more than 700 client companies since 2015, says more than 30% of its clients are foreigners, and describes itself as the largest accounting firm in Georgia, with its own internal audit and monitoring departments. Its published packages start from 250 GEL a month for an individual entrepreneur and from 450 GEL a month for a company, excluding VAT. In 2023 it won the Exceptional Customer Experience nomination at the business awards organised by TBC Bank.Pros:- More than 700 client companies served since 2015- More than 30% of its clients are foreigners, and it states that foreign clients pay no premium- Free consultation, with tax advisory, finance, legal and HR administration in the same firm- 2023 Exceptional Customer Experience nomination at the TBC Bank business awardsCons:- Published prices are starting points, and the individual entrepreneur package starts at 250 GEL a month against 180 GEL at MyBookkeeper- The website is in English and Georgian, with no Russian version#4: BOOKKEEPINGBookkeeping is the flat-fee option. It publishes one monthly price per entity type: 250 GEL for an individual entrepreneur with small business status, 350 GEL for an individual entrepreneur on standard accounting, 400 GEL for a company that is not VAT registered and 500 GEL for a VAT-registered company. Every package comes with an allocated accountant and filing on rs. The firm works from the Besiki Business Centre at Besiki 4 and staffs its call centre from 9 am to 10 pm every day of the week.Pros:- Four flat monthly prices published by entity type, from 250 GEL to 500 GEL- An allocated accountant and rs filing in every package- Call centre open from 9 am to 10 pm, Monday to Sunday- Payroll, VAT and annual SARAS financial statements among its listed servicesCons:- Prices are set by entity type, with no lower band for a business that has only a few transactions a month- Its homepage and contact page name no team members and give no founding year#5: COUNTMANCountman is built for small and medium-sized businesses and startups. Its founders started the outsourcing firm Be Group in 2017 and set Countman up as a separate company to concentrate on accounting. The firm states that its professional activity is insured and that it uses only licensed accounting software. Its accounting service runs past tax declarations into cash register control, waybills, invoices and bank transfers, and it offers a free consultation from an office at 95 Lvovi Street.Pros:- States that its professional activity is insured- Free consultation before any engagement- Covers the daily paperwork of a trading business: cash register control, waybills, invoices and bank transfers- Annual financial reports to the supervisory service included in the accounting serviceCons:- No published prices- The website is in English and Georgian, with no Russian versionHOW MYBOOKKEEPER COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 TBILISI ACCOUNTANTSMyBookkeeper and Tbilisi Expat publish the lowest starting price of the five, at 180 GEL a month plus VAT. Ants and Bookkeeping both start an individual entrepreneur at 250 GEL a month, and Countman publishes no prices. Ants serves more than 700 client companies. Bookkeeping sets one flat fee per entity type and answers the phone seven days a week. Countman insures its professional activity and takes on the daily paperwork of a trading business. MyBookkeeper bands its price to the month's transactions, names the adviser who takes the first call and accepts the liability for its own filing errors.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR OWNERS WHO FILE EVERY MONTHMonthly filing in Georgia leaves little room for a missed date. VAT registration has to be applied for within two business days of taxable supplies passing GEL 100,000 in any 12 consecutive months, and from then on a VAT return is due by the 15th of every following month. A small business whose gross income passes GEL 500,000 in each of two calendar years loses the status altogether.Each firm in the top five is strong somewhere. Tbilisi Expat handles registration, banking and accounting for a founder who is still setting up. Ants has the scale, with more than 700 client companies and tax advisory, legal and HR services in house. Bookkeeping gives a fixed monthly price by entity type and a call centre that is open every day. Countman suits a trading business that wants its waybills, invoices and cash register handled along with the declarations.For an individual entrepreneur or an LLC that wants every monthly declaration filed at a price published in advance, MyBookkeeper ranks first. The ranking and the criteria behind it are published on TbilisiExperts. MyBookkeeper presents itself as an accounting firm in Tbilisi for individual entrepreneurs and LLCs, and takes enquiries through its website and on WhatsApp.

Nick Zviadadze

MintMarketing LLC

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5 Best Accountants in Tbilisi, Georgia (2026): MyBookkeeper Ranked First News Provided By MintMarketing LLC October 01, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



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