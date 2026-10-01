Proficio Included In The 2026 Gartner® Market Guide For Managed Detection And Response

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gartner identifies evolving MDR buyer requirements around AI-augmented security operations, threat containment, exposure management, & transparency.

- Brad Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proficio

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proficio ®, an award-winning Next-Generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner® 2026 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response.

In Proficio's view, the 2026 report reflects a significant evolution in the MDR market. According to Gartner,“MDR services provide customers with remotely delivered, AI-augmented, human-led, turnkey, modern SOC functions, ultimately delivering cyberattack disruption and containment.” It also emphasizes the growing importance of vendor-agnostic security operations, integrated threat detection and response, proactive exposure management, and transparency in AI-assisted security services.

Gartner also predicts that“by 2029, 90% of initial findings from MDR providers will be processed and addressed with the support of AI models, without any human action, up from 30% today.” Proficio believes this prediction underscores the rapid transformation underway across security operations.

Proficio's Approach to Next-Generation MDR

Proficio believes its platform, services, and operational model are well aligned with these evolving customer requirements.

Vendor-Agnostic Security Operations

The report also states that“Managed detection and response (MDR) services that focus primarily on vendor-specific technology fail to deliver value beyond their chosen platforms. As a result, they do not align with buyers seeking an outcome-driven solution across platforms.” Proficio supports a vendor-agnostic approach across SIEM, endpoint, identity, cloud, SaaS, network, and enterprise AI environments, enabling organizations to maximize existing technology investments while reducing operational complexity. Continuous content engineering and threat detection tuning ensure security operations remain aligned to each customer's unique business context and risk profile.

Active Defense and Autonomous Threat Containment

As organizations place greater emphasis on integrated threat detection, investigation, and response, Proficio continues to expand its Active Defense capabilities beyond traditional endpoint isolation. Through autonomous and analyst-guided response actions, Proficio can terminate malicious processes, revoke active sessions, secure compromised identities, implement dynamic perimeter controls, and contain threats across endpoint, identity, cloud, remote access, and AI environments while minimizing business disruption.

Continuous Threat Exposure Management

Through Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) and Cybersecurity Exposure Management services, Proficio helps organizations prioritize remediation efforts based on exploitability, business context, and operational risk.

Organizations participating in Proficio's RBVM programs achieve an average 50% reduction in endpoint vulnerabilities within six months and an average 40% reduction in security incidents within the first year, demonstrating measurable improvements in cyber resilience.

Transparency and Customer Control

Through Proficio's Glass Box SOCTM approach and NixusTM platform, customers gain visibility into detection logic, response workflows, MITRE ATT&CK mappings, AI-assisted analysis, security metrics, and operational outcomes while maintaining the ability to initiate and manage response actions directly when desired.

“As organizations face increasing cyber threats, growing operational complexity, and persistent security talent shortages, the market is shifting toward autonomous security operations powered by AI and guided by expert human oversight,” said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio.“We believe the Gartner Market Guide reflects the growing demand for threat disruption, proactive risk reduction, operational transparency, and measurable outcomes. We also believe Proficio's inclusion reflects our continued commitment to helping organizations achieve continuous cyber resilience through Agentic AI, global SOC expertise, and autonomous threat containment.”

Modern enterprises are increasingly seeking MDR providers that extend beyond alert monitoring to deliver meaningful business outcomes. By combining Agentic AI, continuous detection engineering, proactive exposure management, and transparent security operations, Proficio empowers customers to reduce risk, accelerate containment, and strengthen cyber resilience across the enterprise.

To learn more about Proficio's approach to next-generation MDR and how it aligns with the evolving market requirements identified in the Gartner Market Guide, visit proficio.

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Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response, Andrew Davies, Angel Berrios, Eric Ahlm, Darren Livingstone, Craig Lawson, September 9, 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Proficio

Proficio is an award-winning Next-Generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider that empowers organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture through 24/7 global Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Powered by the NixusTM Agentic AI platform and guided by expert detection engineers, Proficio delivers transparent Glass Box SOCTM visibility, proactive threat hunting, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity Exposure Management, and autonomous Active Defense threat containment. Founded in 2010, Proficio protects enterprises worldwide across cloud, hybrid, endpoint, identity, network, and AI environments.

Sheena Marie Streling, Director of Marketing

Proficio

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