Punjab BJP Chief Thanks People For Making Anti-Drug Yatra A Success

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday thanked the people for their support in making the BJP's 13-day 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra' and its concluding program a success.

He said the yatra was not merely a political campaign but had evolved into a mass movement aimed at freeing the state from drugs.

Dhillon said that during the 'Drug-Free Punjab Yatra', the party covered more than 4,000 km across all 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab, reaching villages and households to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

He said the overwhelming response from people across the state demonstrated their strong resolve to address and eliminate the problem of drug abuse.

He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making time to visit Jalandhar and further strengthening the campaign to protect Punjab's youth from drugs.

He said Shah listened to the pain of families devastated by drug abuse and, understanding the suffering of mothers and sisters, expressed a firm resolve to make Punjab drug-free.

Dhillon said the Union Home Minister's resolve to make Punjab drug-free before December 31, 2029, after the formation of a BJP-led double-engine government in the state following the forthcoming Assembly elections, has given the people of Punjab renewed hope and confidence.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that under his leadership, the country remains committed to tackling every challenge, including the menace of drugs.

The state BJP President said many people from across the state attended the concluding program in Jalandhar on Wednesday and extended their support to the campaign.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab, as well as BJP workers, leaders, organisers and volunteers, who worked day and night to make the yatra a success.

Dhillon said making Punjab drug-free is not the responsibility of any single political party but a collective responsibility of society as a whole.