MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia supports a fair UN reform idea.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made the remark at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, focusing on the theme“Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?”

"Criticism is also leveled at such a fundamental institution as the United Nations, which, under its Charter, is meant to serve as the central coordinating mechanism in global affairs. While such criticism is not always objective, there are certainly valid points being raised. In part, this stems from the fact that the UN, despite being the most representative global organization, is in practice governed in a far less collegial and democratic manner than originally intended. A small group of Western nations exerts disproportionate influence; despite representing a clear global minority, they seek to arrogate governance functions to themselves. And as the actual influence of these states wanes in favor of an increasingly independent and self-assured global majority, the imbalances in the UN's structure are becoming increasingly stark. This is a systemic issue that cannot be resolved overnight," he said.

Putin noted that Russia has long supported the idea of ​​a fair reform of the United Nations, but such reform is impossible without an internal consensus, something that is currently difficult to achieve.

"I reiterate: we consistently advocate for a UN structure that reflects the full diversity of the world, ensuring that nations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East play a far more significant role within the organization. At the same time, it's important to bear in mind that transforming the UN entails far more than merely expanding the Security Council or achieving more balanced geographic representation in international governing bodies; it also involves redefining the organization's substance and priorities, including its future-oriented activities, especially given that global changes are creating a host of new dilemmas that simply didn't exist before," the Russian President added.