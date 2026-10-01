Cosentino Opens New Showrooms And Unveils New Studio Concept Across Key U.S. Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global sustainable surfacing leader continues to grow its North American footprint with immersive showrooms and design experiences.

CORAL GABLES, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino, the global leader in the production and distribution of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, is proud to announce the grand opening of a new Cosentino City showroom in Naples, Florida; a new Cosentino Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida; and newly refreshed spaces in Chicago, Illinois and New York City, New York, along with the first-ever Cosentino Studio in Montclair, New Jersey, coming later this year.

The openings mark another milestone in Cosentino's U.S. growth, debuting its first Studio concept in America later in the year, the fifth globally, while bringing its signature City showroom experience to 13 locations nationwide and 44 globally. Each destination is designed to connect architects and designers with the brand's latest innovations, immersive experiences and industry-leading surface collections, including the newest brand ECLOS®, in addition to known and loved brands, Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa®.

"At Cosentino, growth has always been about more than new locations: it's about deepening our connection to the design community," said Eduardo Cosentino, EVP of Cosentino Group and CEO of Cosentino Americas. "From our first Cosentino Studio in Montclair to new and refreshed showrooms in Naples, Chicago, and New York, we're bringing our latest advancements, including ECLOS, closer to the architects and designers defining the next wave of kitchen and bath trends."

Cosentino City Naples

Located in the heart of the Naples Design District, Cosentino City Naples is an immersive showroom and creative hub, inviting visitors to experience the textures, finishes, and practical applications of the latest products with innovative design zones such as the Atelier, a materials workshop designed to inspire customers' creative vision.

The 2,448 square-foot showroom represents a large investment in the region's creative design community, connecting architects, designers, and creatives in a collaborative, hands-on environment.

Cosentino Studio Montclair

Situated in downtown Montclair, New Jersey, near the design epicenter of New York City, the 1,790 square foot studio will mark a significant new chapter in Cosentino's expansion across the North American market.

The Cosentino Studio design concept is rooted in a residential and large-project approach, featuring an immersive Cosentino Bathroom Studio and enhanced material displays that allow design professionals and their clients to collaborate and visualize surface selections in real-life settings.

Center Opening in Gulf Coast and Showroom Updates in New York

The new Cosentino Center Gulf Coast is 37,500 square-foot space that combines showroom, offices, and warehouse, offering designers, tastemakers, and homeowners a comprehensive destination to explore Cosentino's brands, most recent collections, diverse applications, and design possibilities.

In addition to the new City and Center openings, Cosentino has refreshed its showrooms in New York City and Chicago, further enhancing two of the brand's flagship destinations for the architecture and design community. The renovated spaces showcase inaugural collections from ECLOS, Eclectic Veins, featuring hyperrealistic veining inspired by natural stone. Visitors can also experience ARTIK NODES and NOMAK, the newest additions to the Dekton portfolio, alongside Suma, the latest Silestone collection, which introduces five new colors, including Bronze Rivers, Siberian and Persian White.

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About Cosentino

Cosentino is a global, family-owned company of Mediterranean origin that designs and produces innovative surfaces to transform everyday spaces into places of design. From Almeria, its birthplace and headquarters, the company drives its own industrial model that combines technology, aesthetics and an international vision to bring the light of the Mediterranean to every corner of the world and inspire people's lives. Through leading brands such as Silestone®, Dekton®, Sensa by Cosentino® and ECLOS®, Cosentino transforms material and technique into solutions that inspire new ways of living.

With nearly 100 professionals in R&D&i and advanced manufacturing processes, the company combines creativity, engineering and design to deliver durable, beautiful and functional products. Cosentino Group markets its products in more than 120 countries, operates 9 factories (8 in Spain and 1 in Brazil), an Intelligent Logistics Centre in Cantoria (Almeria), and a network of more than 180 commercial and service facilities worldwide. More than 90% of its revenue comes from international markets.

CONTACT: Cosentino...