Provident Bank Named One Of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies For 2026 By Newsweek

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Provident Bank”), announces that Provident Bank has been named one of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies for 2026 by Newsweek, in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition highlights publicly traded U.S. mid-market organizations that demonstrate excellence across financial strength, workforce performance, innovation and environmental sustainability. The evaluation incorporates business performance metrics, third-party workforce data and insights from more than 2.7 million employee reviews, recognizing companies that combine strong organizational results with a positive employee experience and long-term growth potential.

“Having been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies is a meaningful milestone for Provident. It reflects the dedication of our employees and the strong foundation we have built together over the past 70 years. We remain committed to the principles that have guided us from the beginning-serving our customers, investing in our communities and building a company positioned for continued, sustainable growth for generations to come,” stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Being recognized among Newsweek's America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work Provident Bank's team has done to build a strong, innovative and resilient business. This recognition reflects commitment to sustainable growth, and employees and the customers they serve, while reinforcing beliefs that midsize companies can have an outsized impact.” Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice-President, Newsweek.

With approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County, California, and has been serving its customers' financial needs since 1956. Please visit our website at to learn more about Provident Bank, our banking products and services, our branch locations and customer education seminars.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter C. Fan

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

