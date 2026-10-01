Canada's Sports Hall Of Fame And Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Launch Travelling Exhibit Celebrating Women In Sport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National exhibit will debut at WickFest Milton before touring communities across Canada

MILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart), is proud to present HER TIME, a national travelling exhibit celebrating the achievements, leadership and lasting impact of Canadian women in sport.

The exhibit will make its first appearance on October 9, 2026, at Hayley Wickenheiser's WickFest in Milton, Ontario before embarking on a national tour, bringing powerful stories of women in sport to communities across Canada.

Honouring the legacy of Martha Billes, Her Time features the stories of athletes and leaders including Hayley Wickenheiser, Christine Sinclair, Stephanie Dixon, Waneek Horn-Miller, Kia Nurse and Martha Billes. Through immersive storytelling, educational content and interactive experiences, the exhibit is designed to inspire confidence, leadership, resilience and lifelong participation in sport among young people, particularly girls.

“Every story in HER Time belongs to a woman who changed what was possible in Canadian sport," says Cheryl Bernard, President and CEO of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and 2010 Olympic silver medallist in curling. "We're sharing them so more young people can see themselves in sport - as athletes, and as leaders, mentors, builders and champions for change. That's what happens when women's sport is celebrated and seen.”

Together, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) bring complementary strengths to this initiative. In response to the findings outlined in Jumpstart's The State of Youth Sport in Canada 2025 and the ongoing challenges impacting youth sport participation across the country, the partnership seeks to inspire and engage the next generation through the power of sport stories and role models.

“When young people have access to sport and see role models who reflect what is possible, they are empowered to participate, stay involved and lead,” says Marco Di Buono, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.“Building on the vision of Jumpstart's Founder, Martha Billes, Her Time celebrates women who have transformed Canadian sport while inspiring more girls to imagine the role they can play in shaping its future.”

“WickFest is about creating opportunities for young athletes to learn, grow, connect with role models and understand that sport can take them in many different directions,” says Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Founder of WickFest.“Having the HER exhibition at WickFest gives participants a chance to celebrate the women who came before them while inspiring them to become part of history themselves. I'm honored to be included alongside so many incredible women!"

Confirmed attendees include Mayor Gord Krantz of the Town of Milton; Cheryl Bernard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame; Lindsey Crampton, AVP, Community Impact, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities; and Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Founder of WickFest, and 44 WickFest athletes along with their coaches.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Time: 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Location: Milton Sports Center 605 Santa Maria Blvd, Milton

Media Opportunities

Following remarks, media will be invited to tour the exhibit and participate in photography and interview opportunities as scheduling permits.

About Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame is a registered charitable organization and has been a vital cultural institution in Canada since 1955. As Canada's only national museum of sport and home to Canada's highest sporting honour, the Order of Sport, the organization's mandate is to empower the pivotal role sport plays in shaping Canada's future. Through curation, education and recognition, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame honours the transformative power of sport and the inspiring role models who have shaped the nation's story. For more information, visit sportshall.ca.

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) is a national charity committed to enabling lifelong success through access to sport and play for children and youth across Canada by addressing financial, physical, and systemic barriers. With an extensive national network comprising more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart is dedicated to empowering community partners in the development of inclusive programming and infrastructure for Canadian kids of all abilities. Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 4.5 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get into the game since 2005.

Media Contacts

Misty Kolozetti, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

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Brooke Kelly, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at