Quito Expands Its North American Connectivity With New Direct Air Canada Flights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New direct Air Canada flights will expand access to Quito, strengthening the city's connectivity with North America

Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quito is strengthening its connectivity with North America through new direct Air Canada flights, creating additional opportunities for travelers from Canada and the United States to access Ecuador's capital and discover one of South America's most diverse urban destinations.

The new direct service represents an important step in expanding international access to Quito and reinforces the city's position as a gateway to Ecuador. With improved connectivity, travelers will have greater access to Quito's rich cultural heritage, world-renowned gastronomy, outdoor adventures, and diverse natural landscapes.

As connectivity between Quito and North America continues to grow, Quito Turismo is also increasing its presence in key international markets through strategic tourism promotion activities, partnerships with the travel trade, and participation in major industry events. These efforts aim to strengthen commercial relationships, increase destination awareness, and support the development of new travel opportunities for visitors and industry partners alike.

Quito offers a unique combination of experiences within a short distance of the city. Visitors can explore the largest and best-preserved historic center in the Americas, enjoy a vibrant culinary scene, experience the surrounding Andes mountains and volcanoes, discover the biodiversity of the Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve, and connect with local communities and traditions.

For travelers from both Canada and the United States, Quito also serves as an ideal gateway to the rest of Ecuador, providing convenient access to destinations across the Andes, Amazon rainforest, Pacific coast, and the Galápagos Islands.

The expansion of air connectivity reflects Quito's long-term vision of becoming increasingly accessible to international travelers while supporting the sustainable growth of the visitor economy. Improved access not only benefits leisure travelers but also strengthens opportunities for business travel, meetings and events, and international tourism partnerships.

Through enhanced connectivity, continued destination promotion, and collaboration with tourism industry partners, Quito is expanding its presence across North America and creating new opportunities for travelers to experience the culture, nature, heritage, and hospitality that define Ecuador's capital city.

In addition, Quito Turismo participated in the Adventure Travel World Summit, organized by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), the global network dedicated to advancing the adventure travel industry. Held in Quebec City, the international event brought together travel professionals, tour operators, buyers and industry leaders from around the world, providing Quito with an opportunity to present its tourism offering and establish direct connections with the international travel trade.

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CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Quito Turismo 305-300-2249...