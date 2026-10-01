Motivosity Named ASHHRA Preferred Partner (AP3) For Healthcare Employee Recognition And Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership gives healthcare organizations a vetted path to people-first recognition designed to strengthen connection, reduce burnout, and support retention

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity, the people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built for human connection, today announced that it has been named a Preferred Partner through the American Society for Health Care Human Resources Administration's (ASHHRA) Preferred Partner Program (AP3), connecting Motivosity with healthcare HR leaders as a trusted, vetted solution partner, giving healthcare organizations a faster, vetted path to employee recognition and engagement.









The partnership comes as healthcare organizations continue to face significant workforce retention challenges. An estimated 53% of nurses report burnout, while voluntary turnover costs health systems approximately $4.6 billion annually. Frontline and shift-based employees can be particularly difficult to reach through traditional recognition programs, creating an opportunity for healthcare organizations to make recognition more consistent across care teams.

A Faster Path to Recognition for Healthcare Organizations

Through AP3, healthcare organizations can access Motivosity as a pre-evaluated recognition partner, reducing the time and effort associated with identifying and evaluating a new vendor. Organizations can launch Motivosity programs in 30 to 60 days and consolidate recognition, rewards, engagement and related people programs into one platform.

Motivosity gives healthcare organizations one place for peer-to-peer, manager-to-employee and employee-to-company connection through recognition, internal communications, eNPS surveys, spending accounts and more. Service Shoutouts lets patients and families thank care team members through a QR code, while ThanksCards give managers an easy way to recognize staff in the moment. With a mobile app and support for 70+ languages, employees can give and receive recognition wherever they work.

More than 1,200 organizations use Motivosity, including healthcare organizations such as Nemours Children's Health, Hancock Health, and Blueberry Pediatrics. Customers see an average 42% improvement in retention, while Motivosity holds ratings of 4.7 out of 5 on G2 and 4.9 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights.

Building Connection Across Care Teams

“A thank-you from a patient's family can carry a nurse through a hard week. Most of the time, that thank-you never reaches them. We built Motivosity so gratitude doesn't get lost on the way. When a patient, a peer, or a manager notices good work and says so, it builds trust between people who depend on each other every shift. Do that often enough, and a group of coworkers becomes a team that looks out for one another. ASHHRA's members are the HR leaders responsible for keeping healthcare's workforce whole, and we're proud to give them a way to make that connection part of every day. When care teams feel cared for, patients feel it too.” said Scott Johnson, CEO and Founder of Motivosity.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk; it's what drives the business. Motivosity connects employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, instant rewards from the largest zero-markup global marketplace, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

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