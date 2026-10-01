20,000 Dog Parents Agree: Spark Paws Earns 'Excellent' Trustpilot Rating As A Leading Dog Apparel Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spark Paws Reaches Major Customer Trust Milestone as Dog Parents Worldwide Praise Its Fit, Quality, and Support

Toronto, ONTARIO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Paws, a leading dog apparel company known for premium dog clothing and walking gear, has announced a major milestone: more than 20,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, the world's leading independent review platform. The brand holds an "Excellent" TrustScore of 4.4, with 79% of all reviewers awarding it five stars, placing Spark Paws among the most-reviewed brands in the pet apparel category. The milestone reflects years of sustained customer satisfaction from dog parents around the world.







Spark Paws Logo

Trustpilot reviews are open to any customer and screened for authenticity, which makes a consistent "Excellent" rating across 20,000+ reviews one of the strongest trust signals available to shoppers choosing dog apparel online. With more than 6,000 new reviews in the last 12 months alone, the momentum shows no sign of slowing. The achievement underscores Spark Paws' commitment to building gear that dog parents trust.

Across the review base, customers consistently highlight three themes: a fit that works for every breed and body shape, soft and durable materials that hold up wash after wash, and a fast, genuinely helpful support team. Owners of hard-to-fit breeds, from stocky French Bulldogs to broad-chested Pit mixes, frequently note that Spark Paws is the first brand whose sizing actually fits their dog. That consistency comes from Spark Paws' in-house measurement database, built from real measurements of thousands of dogs across every breed and body type.

Reviewers praise products across the full range, from cozy dog hoodies and sweaters and dog pajamas to weather-ready dog raincoats and winter coats and jackets. The brand's no-pull dog harness is regularly called out by owners of strong or reactive dogs for its security and comfort, while the dog and owner matching sets remain a customer favorite for families who want to twin with their pups.

"Every one of those 20,000 reviews comes from someone who trusted us with their best friend. We started Spark Paws because we couldn't find gear that fit our own Frenchie, Stella, and held up over time. Seeing dog parents tell us their dog finally has clothes that fit, and that our team went out of their way to help them, is exactly why we do this," said Neo Y., Co-Founder of Spark Paws.

Customer care is a recurring highlight. Spark Paws replies to 87% of negative reviews, typically within 24 hours, and backs its products with free exchanges and returns and a 30-Day Money Back guarantee. Reviewers often describe support agents walking them through measurements and exchanges step by step until their dog's fit is right.

The milestone arrives during a period of continued growth for Spark Paws, including seasonal drops such as its latest dog shoes and boots. With gear now worn by more than 2 million dogs worldwide, Spark Paws continues to strengthen its standing as a leading dog apparel company and a trusted name among dog owners.







Spark Paws TrustScore

About Spark Paws

Spark Paws is a global e-commerce pet apparel and accessories brand founded in 2017 that designs and sells high-quality, stylish, and functional clothing and gear for dogs, such as hoodies, jackets, and harnesses, with a strong emphasis on comfort, durability, and precise fit, particularly for hard-to-fit breeds. Operating primarily online, the company serves customers worldwide and focuses on combining premium materials with modern design to make everyday pet products both practical and visually distinctive.

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Neo Y.

service [at] sparkpaws.com

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1056 Finch Ave E, North York, ON M2H 1E8, Canada