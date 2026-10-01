The House Of Falvey Announces Doug Thompson's SELL-BY-STORY, Out October 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New book tackles the communication gap between technical expertise and buyer understanding, showing technical sales professionals how to turn complexity into stories that connect.

Madrid, SPAIN, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The House of Falvey announces the October 1, 2026 release of SELL-BY-STORY: Turn Technical Complexity Into Stories That Connect by Austin, Texas-based author Doug Thompson, a keynote and TEDx speaker, workshop facilitator and three-time international bestselling co-author.







Doug Thompson, author of SELL-BY-STORY: Turn Technical Complexity Into Stories That Connect, explores how storytelling helps technical professionals translate complex expertise into meaning buyers can understand, remember and share.

Drawing on more than three decades in technology and technical sales, Thompson addresses a persistent communication problem: expertise alone is not enough when the people making the decision cannot quickly understand why the technology matters to them.

Written for sales engineers, technical sellers and leaders who need to communicate complex ideas without losing their audience, SELL-BY-STORY challenges the instinct to answer buyer uncertainty with more specifications, more detail and more slides. Instead, Thompson teaches technical professionals to become strategic translators, preserving the substance of their expertise while making its relevance clear to the person on the other side of the conversation.

“I wrote the book I wish I'd had 15 years ago. I'd seen too many smart technical people explain their products beautifully but leave buyers wondering why they mattered. Story helps make that translation. It connects the technology to the buyer's problem in a way they can remember and share when we're no longer in the room.”

- Doug Thompson

At the centre of the book is Thompson's practical Storycraft Framework, built around four pillars: Engage, Clarify, Inspire and Connect. These are developed through an eight-step story arc that moves from identifying the real hero and establishing the stakes to revealing the turning point, demonstrating the payoff and creating a clear call to action. Each chapter combines real-world examples with practical“Your Turn” exercises designed to help readers build stories they can use in actual conversations.

The approach grew from Thompson's experience in technology and technical sales, including years at Panasonic, Microsoft and Tanium. Today's buyers can arrive having already researched the specifications. They are not necessarily struggling to understand complexity; they are often already overloaded by it. When that overload is mistaken for resistance, the instinct can be to respond with still more information. Specifications communicate information. Stories help put that information into a context buyers can recognise and understand. Thompson argues that what buyers need is clarity: a way to understand what matters, why it matters to them and what it makes possible.

A technical explanation can be thorough and still leave a buyer wondering why it matters. Rather than asking technical professionals to become less technical, Thompson's approach teaches them to choose what matters, translate complexity and make the buyer, rather than the product or presenter, the hero of the story.

Thompson applies the same philosophy to the book itself. SELL-BY-STORY is written as an accessible, conversational alternative to the feature-heavy communication it challenges. Real-world sales experiences sit alongside practical exercises, analogies and humour, from stale pitches that should have come with a“best used before” date to complex technology that should not require“a translator, a decoder ring, or a nap.” The result is a business book designed not simply to explain the framework, but to demonstrate the kind of clear, memorable communication it advocates.

The methodology extends beyond the book through Thompson's established work as a speaker and trainer. His keynotes are designed for sales kickoffs, conferences and leadership events, while breakout sessions and workshops take teams deeper into the framework, helping them turn technical knowledge into stories they can use in real customer conversations. Thompson is also a TEDx speaker and host of the Storytelling for Real Life with Doug Thompson podcast.

SELL-BY-STORY: Turn Technical Complexity Into Stories That Connect will be released October 1, 2026 in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions.

Thompson is available for interviews and speaking opportunities around technical communication, storytelling in technical sales, communicating complexity to nontechnical decision-makers, and helping technical professionals move from expert explanation to strategic translation.

Book: Kindle Edition, Paperback, Hardcover

Website: thedougthompson.com

LinkedIn: Doug Thompson on LinkedIn

Instagram: @thedougthompson

Threads: @thedougthompson

Media / speaking email: ...



About Doug Thompson

Austin, Texas-based Doug Thompson is the author of SELL-BY-STORY, a keynote and TEDx speaker, workshop facilitator, podcast host and three-time international bestselling co-author. He has spent more than three decades in technology, helping people make sense of complex technology, with a career that has included years at Panasonic, Microsoft and Tanium. Through his books, speaking and training, Thompson helps sales engineers, technical sellers and leaders translate complex ideas into communication that builds understanding, trust and forward movement.







Doug Thompson speaking at Tanium Converge, where he addressed the U.S. Public Sector Track.

About The House Of Falvey

The House of Falvey is a boutique legacy media house creating premium media, authority platforms and enduring visibility assets for authors, experts and visionary leaders.

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