After More Than 90 Years, Pasadena Federal Credit Union Becomes Paseo Credit Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New name reflects growth beyond Pasadena, with no change to how members bank

PASADENA, Calif, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasadena Federal Credit Union today officially became Paseo Credit Union, a new name that captures the organization's growth, its expanded community reach, and its vision for the future. The change marks the next chapter for a local institution that has served the region since 1935.

Much like the communities around it, the credit union has evolved considerably since a small group of City of Pasadena employees founded it. A 2023 community charter opened membership eligibility to a much wider area, and a 2024 merger with Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union strengthened the institution. It now serves more than 25,000 members across the San Gabriel Valley and neighboring Los Angeles communities, stretching from Glendale to West Covina and south through Bell Gardens and Huntington Park.

Across the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding communities, residents and businesses continue to shape a region that looks very different than it did even a decade ago. As membership and service areas expanded, the credit union sought a name that better reflected the broader communities it serves today while maintaining the local relationships that have defined it for generations. The name Paseo, which evokes a shared journey and connection between people and places, reflects the credit union's commitment to growing alongside its members and communities.

“Our story started in Pasadena, and Pasadena will always be part of who we are,” said James Chang, president and CEO of Paseo Credit Union.“But our members have grown and changed along with this region, and so have we. Paseo reflects the broader community we serve and where we're headed together, while honoring the relationships and values that have always defined us.”

While the name is changing, the member experience is not. This is not a merger, acquisition, or change to the credit union's banking systems. Members will have the same accounts, services, and personal relationships they know and trust. Deposits remain federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and there is nothing members need to do.

Beginning today, members can find the credit union online at paseocu.org, with updated branding rolling out gradually across branches and materials. Members may still see the Pasadena Federal Credit Union name in some places during the transition, and branch celebrations are planned along the way.

“Paseo isn't about leaving our history behind. It's about building on it,” Chang said.“We'll keep growing, keep investing in the communities we call home, and keep our members at the center of everything we do.”

About Paseo Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Paseo Credit Union has over $380 million in assets and serves more than 25,000 members across communities throughout the San Gabriel Valley and neighboring Los Angeles communities. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the credit union is dedicated to empowering its members through personalized financial services, education, and a commitment to community well-being. Paseo Credit Union maintains a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, a leading independent bank and credit union rating firm. Federally insured by NCUA. Visit paseocu.org for more information.

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