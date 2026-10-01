Crypto News: Remittix Opens Payfi Testing To 1,000 Users As XRP Faces A 1 Billion Token Escrow Unlock And Sui Adds Bitwise RWA Vault

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first 1,000 users receive access to Remittix's crypto-to-bank platform as XRP supply and Sui's institutional RWA expansion move into focus

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its PayFi platform to an initial cohort of 1,000 users, marking a key step in the project's move from community testing toward wider commercial availability. The rollout allows selected participants to test the crypto-to-bank experience ahead of the scheduled RTX token launch on November 24, 2026.









The Remittix PayFi expansion arrives during an active period for payment and real-world-asset networks. Ripple's monthly escrow process can release up to 1 billion XRP on October 1, while Bitwise has brought its Premium+ real-world-asset vault to Sui. Both developments underscore the scale of capital moving through blockchain-based settlement systems and the demand for infrastructure that can connect digital assets with practical financial use.

Remittix Moves Crypto-to-Bank Payments Into User Testing

Remittix is designed to reduce the friction that still separates cryptocurrency from everyday banking. Users often need to transfer assets between wallets and exchanges, sell into fiat, wait for withdrawals and manage multiple service providers. Remittix aims to compress that process into a single payment flow that sends crypto and delivers fiat to a compatible bank account.

Opening the system to 1,000 users gives Remittix a larger environment for testing payment execution and settlement performance before access expands.

The PayFi network sits within a broader product suite. The Remittix Wallet is available on iOS and has surpassed 10,000 downloads; Remittix Markets has recorded more than $50 million in perpetual-futures volume; and Remittix Earn is in development with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected holdings. Remittix plans to connect those services so users can manage, trade, earn and make bank-bound payments through one ecosystem.

XRP Escrow Release Puts Supply Management Back in Focus

Ripple's escrow system is scheduled to unlock up to 1 billion XRP on October 1 as part of the programmed monthly process established in 2017. The release does not mean the entire amount will enter circulating supply; Ripple has historically relocked unused XRP after its monthly allocations.

The event nevertheless keeps XRP's supply management in focus. XRP remains one of the market's most established payments-oriented assets, with its value proposition centered on efficient settlement and liquidity movement. Remittix is approaching the same global payments market from a different direction: it is building a consumer-facing route from supported crypto assets directly into fiat bank transfers.

Bitwise Vault Extends Sui's Real-World-Asset Footprint

Bitwise's Premium+ RWA Vault has expanded to Sui, adding an on-chain strategy linked to tokenized real-world assets. The vault is operated through Ember Protocol and can interact with Sui-based lending infrastructure, illustrating how institutional investment products are becoming composable across decentralized finance.

This growth in tokenized assets increases the importance of practical exit and settlement layers. As users hold more funds in stablecoins, tokenized funds and other blockchain instruments, platforms that can connect those assets with bank accounts may occupy a valuable position between decentralized and traditional finance.

Testing Begins as the RTX Launch Countdown Advances

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants. RTX remains priced at $0.21, while $0.46 is the announced final presale-stage price and $36 million is the project's hard cap.

The initial 1,000-user opening gives the November 24 launch a product milestone as well as a market date. By testing PayFi before RTX begins public trading, Remittix is working to enter the market with an active payments experience supported by an existing wallet, live trading platform and planned earning service.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi ecosystem designed to connect cryptocurrency with fiat bank settlement. Its product suite includes the Remittix Wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn platform.

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