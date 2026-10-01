New York, USA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The liver cancer diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the rising global burden of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and growing emphasis on early cancer detection. Advances in diagnostic technologies, including liquid biopsy, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), blood-based biomarkers, AI-assisted imaging, and molecular diagnostics, are improving the accuracy and efficiency of liver cancer detection and monitoring.

DelveInsight's Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading liver cancer diagnostics companies' market shares, challenges, liver cancer diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key liver cancer diagnostics companies in the market.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Summary



2025 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size: USD 10.5 Billion

2034 Projected Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size: USD 19.8 Billion

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

Largest Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: North America

Largest Test Type Segment: Imaging-based Test Category Key Companies in the Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Illumina Inc., Epigenomics AG, Fujifilm Corporation, Fujirebio Holdings Inc., and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market



Rising Global Burden of Liver Cancer: The increasing incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and other liver cancers is driving demand for timely and accurate diagnostic solutions. The growing prevalence of hepatitis B and C, alcohol-related liver disease, obesity, and metabolic disorders further contributes to the expanding patient pool.

Growing Prevalence of Hepatitis and Chronic Liver Diseases: Chronic hepatitis B and C infections, cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) significantly increase the risk of liver cancer. The expanding population at risk is supporting greater adoption of routine surveillance and diagnostic testing.

Advancements in Imaging Technologies: Innovations in ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and contrast-enhanced imaging are improving the detection and characterization of liver lesions. Enhanced imaging accuracy is facilitating earlier identification of suspicious tumors and supporting treatment planning.

Increasing Adoption of Biomarker-Based Diagnostics: The development of blood-based biomarkers, including alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and emerging molecular and protein biomarkers, is expanding non-invasive diagnostic options. These tests can complement imaging-based approaches and support cancer detection and patient monitoring.

Growing Emphasis on Early Cancer Detection: Early diagnosis improves opportunities for curative interventions such as surgical resection, liver transplantation, and local ablation. Consequently, healthcare systems are increasingly emphasizing surveillance of high-risk populations and the use of sensitive diagnostic technologies.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics: AI and machine-learning technologies are increasingly being incorporated into medical imaging and pathology workflows to identify subtle abnormalities and assist clinicians in interpreting diagnostic data. These technologies can improve workflow efficiency and support more standardized diagnosis.

Expansion of Liquid Biopsy and Molecular Diagnostics: Advances in circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells, and other molecular markers are creating opportunities for minimally invasive liver cancer detection. Increasing research into liquid biopsy technologies is expected to broaden applications in diagnosis, disease monitoring, and recurrence assessment.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Diagnostic Infrastructure: Increasing investment in cancer screening programs, advanced imaging facilities, laboratories, and specialized oncology centers is improving access to liver cancer diagnostics. This trend is particularly relevant in emerging economies where diagnostic infrastructure is expanding.

Increasing Focus on Personalized Cancer Care: The shift toward precision oncology is increasing demand for diagnostic tests that provide detailed information about tumor characteristics and disease progression. Molecular profiling and companion diagnostic approaches can help support treatment selection and monitoring. Growing Research and Development Activities: Pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic manufacturers, and research institutions are investing in novel biomarkers, imaging techniques, AI-enabled platforms, and molecular assays for liver cancer. Continued innovation is expanding the diagnostic pipeline and supporting market growth.









Regional Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

North America



North America held the largest share of the global liver cancer diagnostics market in 2025, accounting for 41% of total market revenue.

The region's leading position is supported by its advanced hepatology and oncology care infrastructure, widespread implementation of AASLD guideline-based surveillance programs, broad reimbursement for AFP, AFP-L3, and DCP biomarker testing, sophisticated cross-sectional imaging capabilities, and the presence of several major in-vitro diagnostics and medical imaging companies.

The growing incidence of NAFLD/NASH-associated hepatocellular carcinoma, combined with the persistent burden of chronic hepatitis-related cirrhosis, continues to drive demand for surveillance and confirmatory diagnostic testing. Furthermore, ongoing investments in AI-enabled imaging technologies and the increasing use of integrated blood-based biomarker algorithms are expected to strengthen North America's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

Europe



Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global liver cancer diagnostics market throughout the forecast period, supported by its well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing focus on early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma.

The region's market is driven by the substantial burden of chronic hepatitis B and C, alcohol-related liver disease, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which collectively contribute to the rising incidence of liver cancer across major European countries.

Growth is further supported by the widespread availability of advanced imaging modalities, including ultrasound, CT, and MRI, along with established liver cancer surveillance programs and increasing adoption of blood-based biomarkers such as AFP and emerging multi-biomarker panels.

Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain are expected to remain key markets, supported by strong oncology and hepatology care networks, favorable healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments in precision diagnostics and AI-assisted imaging technologies. Furthermore, the growing integration of artificial intelligence into radiology workflows and the development of non-invasive biomarker-based approaches are expected to improve early detection and risk stratification, supporting steady growth of the European liver cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global liver cancer diagnostics market.

The region's strong growth is primarily attributed to its high prevalence of chronic hepatitis B and C, which contributes significantly to the liver cancer burden, particularly in China.

Growth is further supported by the rapid development of hospital and diagnostic-center imaging infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

China's large and expanding hepatitis B carrier population continues to generate substantial demand for liver cancer surveillance and diagnostic testing, while Japan is increasingly adopting AI-enabled imaging technologies and advanced biomarker panels.

India is strengthening access to affordable diagnostic services through the expansion of diagnostic-center capacity, whereas South Korea and Australia are expanding reimbursed access to biomarker and molecular diagnostic testing. The combination of a high disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies is expected to make Asia-Pacific a key contributor to incremental market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market



In 2026, Siemens Healthineers introduced new Artis angiography platforms, including Artis genio and Artis icono. Artis Genio and Artis Icono. vision, incorporating AI-based imaging tools such as automated cone-beam CT motion correction to support precise embolization treatment planning for liver cancer.

In 2025, Fujirebio Holdings Inc. expanded the clinical use of its Lumipulse chemiluminescence immunoassay platform for AFP, AFP-L3, and des-gamma-carboxy prothrombin (PIVKA-II) testing, supporting hepatocellular carcinoma risk assessment and post-treatment monitoring across reference laboratories.

In 2025, Fujifilm Corporation continued commercialization of its μTASWako AFP-L3 Immunological Test System, an in vitro diagnostic device used as an aid in assessing hepatocellular carcinoma risk in patients with chronic liver disease.

In 2025, QIAGEN N.V. expanded its oncology molecular diagnostics portfolio through new partnerships supporting digital PCR and next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling and companion-diagnostic development for solid tumors.

In 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. advanced its Oncomine and Ion Torrent Genexus Dx next-generation sequencing portfolio for precision oncology tumor profiling, including new regulatory clearances supporting companion diagnostic and comprehensive genomic profiling applications.

In 2025, Abbott Laboratories continued global expansion of its automated immunoassay and lateral-flow testing platforms supporting AFP and liver-function biomarker panels used in hepatocellular carcinoma surveillance programs.

In 2025, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) expanded its portfolio of blood-collection tubes and automated specimen-processing systems supporting standardized preanalytical workflows for liver cancer biomarker and molecular testing. In 2025, Illumina Inc. continued the expansion of next-generation sequencing platform adoption for liquid biopsy and comprehensive genomic profiling applications relevant to hepatocellular carcinoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma molecular characterization.

What is Liver Cancer Diagnostics?

Liver cancer diagnostics refers to the range of medical tests and diagnostic procedures used to detect, characterize, and monitor liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common primary liver cancer. Diagnosis typically involves a combination of medical history and physical examination, blood tests, liver function assessment, tumor biomarkers such as alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), and imaging techniques including ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In selected cases, a liver biopsy may be performed to confirm the diagnosis and determine the tumor's histological characteristics. Advanced diagnostic approaches, including contrast-enhanced imaging, liquid biopsy, circulating tumor DNA, and other molecular or blood-based biomarkers, are also being developed to improve early detection, tumor characterization, treatment selection, and disease monitoring.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR ~7% Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by 2034 USD 19.8 Billion Key Liver Cancer Diagnostics Companies Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Illumina Inc., Epigenomics AG, Fujifilm Corporation, Fujirebio Holdings Inc., and others

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Test Type: Imaging-Based Test, Biomarker-Based Test, Biopsy-Based Test, Molecular Diagnostics Test, Others



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Tissue, Other Biological Samples



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Disease Stage: Early-Stage Liver Cancer, Intermediate-Stage Liver Cancer, Advanced-Stage Liver Cancer, Recurrent Liver Cancer



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Liver Cancer Type: Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), Hepatoblastoma, Other Liver Cancers



Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Others

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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