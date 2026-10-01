Spur Evolves Executive Leadership To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership team positions Spur to scale as demand grows for deeper intelligence into anonymized internet traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence today announced several executive team changes as the company enters its next phase of growth. Brendan Evers has been named chief executive officer. Alastair Parr, CTO, has expanded his role to include chief operating officer, while former CEO Kevin Hickey has become executive chairman.

This leadership evolution comes at a critical time as organizations face growing use of VPNs, residential proxies and other anonymization infrastructure, alongside increased automation and AI-driven traffic. These technologies can make malicious or automated activity look more like legitimate user traffic, creating challenges for security and fraud teams that rely on traditional IP reputation and other point-in-time signals. Spur provides IP intelligence that helps organizations better understand the infrastructure and behavior behind internet connections and online sessions.

Leadership Built for Continued Growth

Evers, who previously served as Spur's president and chief operating officer, brings extensive experience building, operating and scaling cybersecurity companies from his chief revenue officer and sales leadership roles at Prevalent Inc., BeyondTrust and eEye Digital Security. At Spur, he has helped strengthen the company's operational and go-to-market foundation and position the business for continued expansion. As CEO, he will focus on broadening customer adoption and building on the company's market momentum.

“Organizations are dealing with an internet that is becoming increasingly difficult to interpret based on traditional signals alone,” said Evers.“Spur helps customers better understand what is behind a connection or session. Our focus is on bringing that intelligence to more organizations confronting fraud, security, and automation challenges.”

Parr will continue to lead Spur's technology and product development while taking on responsibility for company operations. His combined role will keep technical innovation closely connected to how Spur serves customers and executes across the business.

As executive chairman, Hickey will transition away from day-to-day management, focusing on long-term strategy, market vision and strategic relationships while advising the leadership team.

“Brendan has already played an important role in strengthening Spur's operations and go-to-market organization, and he understands both the market opportunity ahead and what it will take to capture it,” said Hickey.“This transition gives Spur an experienced leadership team while allowing me to remain closely connected to the company and its long-term direction.”

“Spur has reached an important point in its evolution, gaining momentum in the market with significant opportunity ahead,” said Thomas Krane, managing director at Insight Partners.“Brendan, Alastair and Kevin each bring complementary strengths to the business, and we believe this leadership structure gives Spur the experience, technical depth and continuity to capitalize on that opportunity.”

To learn more about Spur, visit the website.

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevates VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.

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