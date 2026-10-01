Yfcon 2026 Exhibitor Fypro.Ai Helps Creators Turn BFCM Product Partnerships Into Content That Sells

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI creator success platform will meet with creators and brands during the two-day event, in the last stop before Black Friday and Cyber Monday plans lock in.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fypro.ai, the AI creator success platform from Caelith AI, will exhibit at YFCon 2026 - BFCM Commerce Edition, a two-day creator commerce event on Oct. 8-9 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Fypro.ai will meet with creators and brands at Booth A7 during the event. YFCon connects brands with creators, and Fypro.ai helps creators take those partnerships and turn them into revenue.









YFCon 2026 comes shortly before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when brands finish recruiting creators, seed product samples and test content ahead of the holiday rush. The event is expected to draw more than 15,000 attendees, including over 12,000 creators and 2,000 brands, with more than 30% of attending creators at TikTok Shop's L3 level or higher. Its 30-plus headline speakers have generated a combined $100 million or more in gross merchandise value.

The biggest creators have managers, strategists and producers behind every brand deal. Most creators don't have that. So Fypro.ai was built to give them that support from day one. Fypro.ai helps creators find post ideas, make AI videos, plan and publish content, build a storefront, select products and analyze their accounts. More than 30,000 creators currently use Fypro.ai each week to plan, post and sell content.

Fypro.ai will walk creators and brands through the platform, which reviews a creator's account, then activates what that creator actually needs, whether that's a content plan, scripts and AI-assisted video, or a storefront with an exportable customer list.

“YFCon solves the meeting problem between brands and creators,” said Steven Zhou, co-founder of Caelith AI, the company behind Fypro.ai.“The real value shows up after the deal is made, when creators need the infrastructure to turn a partnership into significant revenue. Fypro.ai was built for this. Early October is when that message matters most.”

Where to Find Fypro.ai at YFCon

Creators and brands attending YFCon can find the Fypro.ai team at Booth A7 from Oct. 8-9 at 800 W Katella Ave., Anaheim, Calif. The team will be on hand to walk through the platform and answer questions.

More information about YFCon 2026 - BFCM Commerce Edition is available at. Find more about Fypro.ai at Fypro.ai.

About Fypro.ai

Fypro.ai is an AI creator success manager built by Caelith AI, designed to give every creator the support that only top creators used to have. It learns a creator's account, plans their growth, makes content with them and turns their audience into a business they own. Its engine has studied more than 4 million viral TikTok videos. Fypro.ai starts with TikTok and has Instagram publishing built in. Learn more at Fypro.ai.

About Caelith AI

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Southern California, Caelith A builds the foundations of autonomous commerce, the idea that commerce decisions can be made and executed by AI. Its portfolio includes StoreClaw.ai, an AI growth engine for e-commerce marketing and growth operations; Fypro.ai, an AI growth engine for creators; and Genstore.ai, a platform for launching and running an online business through conversation. Powering all three products is Caelum, Caelith AI's proprietary Commerce Intelligence Model, built for opportunity discovery, audience insight, and growth decisions .

CONTACT: Fypro Global Communications Team...