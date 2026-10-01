“Mcgruff® Cyber Watch” Exposes Social Media Threats Each Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) today launched

The goal is to identify and to highlight dangerous and often criminal activity enabled by social media and other digital platforms. Cyber Watch will aggregate and amplify credible reporting from communities nationwide with the aim of public policy changes and other needed safeguards for a digital age.

“Every week, there is another devastating headline about a child who has been harmed or even killed through activity traced to a social media platform,” said Paul DelPonte, Executive Director of the National Crime Prevention Council.“These are not simply isolated tragedies. They are warning signs of a larger problem that can and must be fixed. The technology held in our hands should not be the gateway for criminal exploitation, drugs, and violent crimes.”

The first week of monitoring identifies nearly 50 incidents involving criminal activities related to child exploitation, drug sales, sexual assault, cyberbullying and more. The initiative will also highlight actions by state attorneys general, lawmakers, law enforcement agencies and other leaders working to address the risks children face online.

“Parents and families should not have to bear the entire burden of protecting children from products that are too often unsafe at any age. The status quo needs to change,” DelPonte added.

The initiative provides a resource for victim and family advocates, policymakers, reporters and members of the public. A weekly video will be posted on social media platforms, including those where the harm occurred. Users are encouraged to share McGruff Cyber Watch videos.

For more information about McGruff Cyber Watch and to follow NCPC's weekly coverage, visit and follow NCPC on social media (@McGruffatNCPC).

CONTACT: Valerie Weirman National Crime Prevention Council 202-991-1162...